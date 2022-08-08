The Batman Edit Shows How Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Could Have Been Introduced

The Joker performed by Joaquin Phoenix got the perfect performance in a fan video dedicated to Batman. Matt Reeves’ DC movie was shown in theaters earlier this year and satisfied avid fans of the Dark Knight. Similar to Frank Miller’s original Batman: Year One comic, the film explores the early career of vigilante Bruce Wayne/Batman starring Robert Pattinson. In addition to Pattinson, several villains from the gallery of his scammers starred in Batman, including John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman/Selina Kyle and Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot by Colin Farrell.

The main antagonist of Batman is Edward Nashton/The riddler of Paul Dano, a serial killer targeting the elite of Gotham City and leaving clues for “The Greatest Detective in the World.” For example, the first victim of the Riddler was Mayor Don Mitchell Jr., whose body was found wrapped in duct tape with the inscription “No more lies.” In the mundane, harsh world of Batman with a PG-13 rating (almost R), Dano’s antagonist is an outcast, offended by a corrupt system, who takes it upon himself to present this system to the public.

Now the Magician is tweeting a fan version of The Batman, which features the Joker from Todd Phillips’ 2019 movie “The Joker.” In the video, Batman and Selina Kyle are watching a news report — not about the Riddler torture of Commissioner Pete Savage, as in the original, but about the murderous appearance of Arthur Fleck live! With Murray Franklin.

Not unlike the orphan Riddler who inspires a lot of followers on the Internet, the Phoenix Joker turns from a mentally ill unsuccessful comedian/party clown into an instigator of mass riots. Although Arthur Fleck, of course, is not as tactful and meticulous as Riddler, he almost destroys Gotham (destroys the Wayne family) with his anarchic message. It’s not hard to imagine an R-rated Joker working in the Batman world. Unfortunately, Arthur Fleck exists in the 1980s version of Arkham Asylum (and not today), and Reeves’ universe already has its own take on the Clown Prince of the underworld.

At the end of Batman, Riddler meets a ghostly figure (Barry Keoghan) who says there are worse things than being a clown. While viewers naturally mistook this character for the young Joker, Reeves later confirmed his identity by releasing a deleted scene in which Batman consults the Joker at the beginning of the film, a la “Silence of the Lambs”. While it remains to be seen if Keoghan’s Joker will appear in Batman 2 or any spin-offs, the Phoenix character returns in Joker: Folie A Deux alongside Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn. Suffice it to say that if this duo existed in Batman, Pattinson would be doing more than just dancing.