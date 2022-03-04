The Batman: Does It Have A Scene After The Credits?

The Batman: The new film starring Robert Pattinson explores a different facet of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman. Warner Bros. Pictures premieres one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022 on March 4. The Batman marks the return of one of the best-known superheroes, a character that has been played by multiple actors, but this time takes on a different tone. more police of the hand of Robert Pattinson. In recent years, it has become fashionable for almost all films of this type to have a post-credits scene, which makes one wonder if the film directed by Matt Reeves also follows that same line.

Does The Batman have a post-credits scene?

The answer to this question is no, there is no sequence at the end of the credits. The only thing that appears at the end is a green question mark, very similar to the one used by enigma on the web of ratalada.

Gotham’s billionaire Bruce Wayne has decided to fight crime. Since two years he has been stalking the streets of the city as Batman, so many criminals have begun to feel fear in his hearts. The bat man plunges into the darkness of Gotham, into the underworld of it.

He has few allies, including his faithful Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon, this time played by Jeffrey Wright. The city has woven networks of corruption between officials and politicians, so that Batman stands as the only possible savior.

As the Dark Knight investigates, he soon finds a series of cryptic clues, so he will have to bring out his detective skills to unravel the mysteries of the underworld. There he will meet Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). Villains like Penguin (Colin Farrell) or mobster Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) appear in this story, as does Enigma (Paul Dono).

The Batman can be seen exclusively in movie theaters. At the moment, there is no confirmed date for his arrival at HBO Max Spain (in the United States, on April 19).