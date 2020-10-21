‘The Batman’ could have another villain in the film (PHOTO)

The new movie ‘The Batman’ could give us a new surprise if it includes this new villain in the film, anything can happen

Everyone is waiting for the new adaptation of ‘The Batman’ which is directed by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson as the protagonist, and due to the pandemic the production had to be stopped for a few long months.

A recent leaked photo of the recordings is turning around by showing that a new villain could appear in the film, it is nothing more and nothing less than Mr Freeze.

‘The Batman’ will be the new representation of the masked man on the big screen and will be the first film to show four villains, Riddler, Catwoman, Penguin and Carmine Falcone, played by Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and John Turturro respectively, but recent photographs could have revealed more characters, including Anarky and apparently one more could be mentioned.

Photo shows a new villain for Batman

A recent photo of a poster and that La Verdad Noticias shares with you seems to reveal that Mr Freeze could appear in ‘The Batman’, because on the poster you can read the message: “destroy GothCorp”, a corporation that appeared in ‘Batman: The Animated Series’.

Wait — is the THE FLASH logo on the Chicago set of THE BATMAN?! pic.twitter.com/p2pRpBv6kn — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) October 17, 2020

Which was the cause of the accident that caused Victor Fries to not be able to live without his suit that keeps his temperature below zero degrees while he investigated the cure for his wife’s terminal illness.

Although the appearance of this message could be just a reference to the character or a small wink that does not go further, and taking into account that ‘The Batman’ is being sought to be a trilogy, perhaps this opens the door for the appearance of the character, which has not reappeared after the disastrous adaptation of ‘Batman and Robin’ in 1997 where he was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.



