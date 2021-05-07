The Batman: Catwoman Has More Details Revealed; look!

The Batman: New details about Catwoman (played by Zoë Kravitz) in the film The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, came out in public. In a recently leaked video, the character appears briefly showing some news about her and her involvement in the story.

The material, shared by social networks, seems to have been extracted from a home recording, from a documentary in which the cast and crew of the new film talk about some specific details.

“Villains tend to be some of the most exciting parts of movies,” says Matt Reeves throughout the video. “What I wanted was to be able to see a Batman that was not as we already know it. Therefore, we have a Selina Kyle who has not yet become the Catwoman”, he revealed.

“Selina can take care of herself,” explained Kravitz. “She is incredibly tough and really wants to fight for those who have no one else to face her. I think that’s what she can connect with Batman from,” she said.

Check out the full video:

The Batman: Robert Pattinson film to be released in 2022

The fans’ anxiety has been gigantic since the announcement of the development of this new production. The Batman will star Robert Pattinson, a name that has raised questions among some fans of the DC hero. However, due to his extensive work in cinema, the actor has great qualities that can be incorporated into his character.

In previous images, Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, even, appeared featured for the new film. Returning to the video shared on social networks, Dylan Clark, who signs the executive production of the project, further argued that the personality of Selina Kyle will be addressed in the feature film.

So don’t miss it! The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.