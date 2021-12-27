The Batman: Bruce and Catwoman’s Relationship Featured in New Trailer

The Batman: Warner Bros. released this Monday (27) the new trailer for The Batman, a film that will focus on the early years of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) as the Batman. The preview released today highlights the relationship between the hero and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). Furthermore, it suggests that the villain Riddler (Paul Dano) knows the true identity of the Dark Knight.

Much information is not yet known about the plot of the film, but the trailer contains numerous unpublished scenes. Watch:

“Two years of stalking the streets like Batman (Robert Pattinson), causing fear in the hearts of criminals, has driven Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth and James Gordon – among the corrupt network of officials and important figures in the city, the lone vigilante has established himself as the only personification of revenge among his fellow citizens,” says the synopsis of the film.

In addition to Pattinson, the cast includes Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and Jayme Lawson. Directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield: Monster).

The Batman opens March 4, 2022 in theaters.