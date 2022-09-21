The basketball world reacted to the tragic death of a player at the age of 22

Earlier this week, the college basketball world received heartbreaking news when a former player passed away.

Jalen Hill, a former UCLA Bruins basketball standout, recently passed away, according to a statement from his family. He was only 22 years old.

“We know that Jalen has played a role in the lives of so many people,” his family wrote in an Instagram post. “We also recognize the role that many of you have played in his life. Trying to survive this devastating time in our lives, we ask you to give us time to grieve.”

Fans are heartbroken for his family.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. The great young man left too soon,” one person said.

“Most of all, I am sad for the young man, his family and friends. I hope that the UCLA team will award Jalen Hill with a patch on his jersey and use it as motivation/inspiration to win this season,” another fan said.

“Rest in peace. A real Bruin, but more importantly, a great man.