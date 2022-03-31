The basket of the crazy whale SHIB has been discovered: it has these coins in it!

An active Ethereum (ETH) whale wallet called “Gimli” has increased its investments by purchasing 150 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. In this article we will talk about buying SHIB and other altcoins in the Gimli wallet. Here are the details…

Added a large amount of SHIB to the Gimli wallet

According to an update from WhaleStats, a ten-channel analytics platform that lists whale transactions, the whale has received a total of 421,370,420,624 SHIBS worth $11.3 million in two transactions in the last 24 hours. Whale bought 271 billion SHIB worth $7.3 million in the first transaction and 150 billion SHIB worth $4 million in the second transaction. According to online data, the transaction fee for both of these large transfers was only $10.

According to Somagnews, it is known that Gimli has made several large purchases of SHIB over the past year. Currently, the wallet holds $81 billion worth of tokens, including the largest assets of SHIB and Decentraland (MANA). As we reported earlier this month, the largest shiba inu whale reportedly has 3.9 trillion tokens in meme-based cryptocurrency alone. The image of Keith’s wallet showed that at the time of writing these tokens were worth $ 101 million.

What else does Keith have in his wallet?

Viewing a cryptocurrency whale wallet via WhaleStats, Swift DAO (SWIFT), Decentraland (MANA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), The Sandbox (SAND), BombCrypto (BOMB3R), Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), Sushi (SUSHI)) There are many coins, such as Basic Attention Token (BAT), Chiliz (CHZ), Enjin Coin (ENJ), The Graph (GRT), Orchid (OXT), ApeCoin (APE), Skale (SKL). This is in order from the largest number of tokens in US dollars to the smallest.

Individuals or institutions that own a large number of coins of a certain cryptocurrency are known in the crypto world as whales. Since they hold a large number of coins, they become powerful enough to manipulate the valuation of a particular cryptocurrency. The movement of whales can have a huge impact on the price of a cryptocurrency, depending on the size, size, source and destination of the transaction.