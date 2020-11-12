The banned PUBG Mobile returns with a new game!

As you know, PUBG Mobile, the world’s most popular mobile game, was banned in some countries. PUBG Mobile, which is preparing to come back with a new game for the Indian market, aims to return with an investment of 100 billion. The new game called PUBG Mobile India is said to be specially designed for users in India.

Back in India as PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile is returning to the Indian market where it was recently removed, TechCrunch reported. The company that PUBG Mobile is affiliated with, which wants to improve its investments on the esports side, wants to focus on tournaments, big awards and events. In addition, Krafton, headquartered in South Korea, which is the parent company of PUBG Corporation, announced that it broke its ties with Tencent in India in this context.

You know PUBG Mobile is associated with China-based Tencent, because Tencent is the publisher of the game in many countries. The game was banned in some countries as security concerns arose due to its ties to Tencent. Here, Krafton, who did not want to withdraw from India, one of the countries where the game is the most popular, found the solution in breaking ties with Tencent.

Reportedly, a global agreement was signed with Microsoft last week to move all PUBG Mobile data and player information to Microsoft’s Azure service. Microsoft has three cloud service regions in India.

PUBG Corporation said in a statement today, “The privacy and security of Indian player data is a top priority for PUBG Corporation, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on storage systems that hold personally identifiable information of Indian users to strengthen and ensure security. “says.

Before the ban, there were over 50 million PUBG Mobile players in India. In other words, it is a very important number for the company and they do not want to lose these players.



