The balance sheet of the decline in Bitcoin is heavy

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

As the Bitcoin price lost more than $ 800 in a short period of time, this decline brought a heavy bill to bullish players.

Bitcoin price fell sharply around noon today. The largest crypto currency with its market value was traded at $ 11,900 during the day, withdrawing to $ 11,155.

This decline in the bitcoin price created a heavy bill for the uptrend traders.

According to Bybt, a platform that provides market data, positions worth $ 657 million have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. These purges consisted of long positions up to 94 percent.

Huobi came in first with $ 217 million, followed by OKEx with $ 163 million, Binance with $ 142 million, BitMEX with $ 72 million, Bybit with $ 55 million and FTX with $ 6.67 million.

The largest single liquidation in the same time frame occurred on BitMEX and the position was $ 9 million.

Bybit also informed that 65 thousand 317 accounts have been caught on the opposite side of the decline in Bitcoin so far.

