The Bad News About Gene Takovic According To Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul, the prequel drama that tells the story of Walter White’s defense attorney and consultant on Breaking Bad, is currently wrapping up filming for its sixth and final season, which began in March of last year after the team and the cast were absent from the set due to the pandemic that is affecting the world.

The series, which premiered on the AMC network in early 2015, stars Bob Odenkirk and follows the life of Jimmy McGill, a common criminal who became the lawyer known as Saul Goodman before the events of the events of Breaking Bad, and who later became a Cinnabon Omaha store manager named Gene Takovic.

In Better Call Saul, Gene Takovic is Saul Goodman’s post-Breaking Bad alter-ego. A pseudonym that he took, while he is on the run from his enemies as shown in the final season of the original series. With the sixth installment of the prequel, fans will be able to learn what will happen to the character of Odenkirk, who was not doing well during the most recent episodes of the crime drama.

Recall that in the opening moments of Better Call Saul season four, Gene gets nervous when a taxi driver throws suspicious glances at him in the rearview mirror. In the fifth installment, this taxi driver, Jeff, a former Albuquerque resident, recognizes Gene as Saul Goodman. This is compounded by Jeff’s disconcerting insistence that Gene say his infamous catchphrase, “Better call Saul.”

Better Call Saul fans have been intrigued ever since, when they saw a desperate Gene calling out to Ed Galbraith (of the late actor Robert Forster), the one responsible for making Walter and Saul disappear under new identities. While waiting, he decides to fix the problem himself.

This is undoubtedly one of the things that keeps Better Call Saul fans uneasy, wondering what might have happened at the time. In this regard, during an interview in February 2020, before entering the production set of season 6, Odenkirk offered details to The Wrap about Gene’s fate:

“You’re going to see a lot of craziness when the wheels roll off the wagon. I’d like to think that he learned something about how to handle himself and his inspirations, the impulses from him, over the course of all these adventures, including Breaking Bad.”

“We will see what Gene, how he behaves like a more experienced person having lost everything, at least once. I wonder what Gene will do to protect himself or fight back the world. ”

Fans should be sure that Better Call Saul season 6 will reveal whether Jimmy comes out unscathed from Walter’s intrigues in Breaking Bad or the threat posed by the taxi driver himself. It’s probably time for Jimmy to face the consequences of his actions while he’s in Gene Takovic mode.