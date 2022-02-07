The bad moment behind the scenes between Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki

For 12 seasons, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki played The Big Bang Theory’s favorite couple, Penny and Leonard Hofstadter. Penny and Leonard had a long and impressive transformation over the years from neighbors to best friends to husband and wife. In real life, Galecki and Cuoco became fast friends with each other and the rest of the cast during their time on the sitcom.

Things didn’t always make sense for Penny and Leonard in their relationship, but they certainly made sense when Cuoco and Galecki got together. Fans of The Big Bang Theory had no idea that Galecki and Cuoco weren’t just on screen, they were off screen too.

One of the saddest things about Penny was when she broke up with Leonard (the first time) because she wasn’t ready to tell him that she loved him. In real life, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki loved each other, but they just couldn’t make it work. The days following their breakup were a bit “sensitive,” according to Cuoco, but the former couple had no choice but to put on a brave face and be professional like Penny and Leonard.

When the two broke up, they eventually found themselves in different relationships. Cuoco would marry and divorce Ryan Sweeting and, recently, Karl Cook. And Johnny Galecki broke up with his longtime girlfriend and mother of his son, Alaina Meyer. Regardless of their paths in life, they always supported each other.

It is unknown whether or not the two actors fought often in their relationship, as they are both incredibly reserved when it comes to their time together. However, their characters in The Big Bang Theory had many arguments with each other and with their group of friends.

Most of the information fans have about a rough patch in Galecki and Cuoco’s relationship was a story told at Comic-Con. Showrunner Steve Molaro told a (now) humorous story of the time he saw Cuoco and Galecki at the hotel bar. He thought it would be fun to join them for a drink, but it didn’t turn out the night he expected.

“I didn’t know they were secretly dating let alone that they were right in the middle of a fight, so I walked over and I could see she was about to cry and I said, ‘I’d better go,’ but Kaley immediately invited me to stay.”

“Today the three of us laughed about it.”