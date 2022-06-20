The Bachelor: TiaBut announces pregnancy from Fiance Taylor Mac

Tia Booth, the fan-favorite star of the films “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” announced her pregnancy with her fiance Taylor Mock. Tia first appeared in the season of “The Bachelor” by Arie Luyendyk in 2018. Later that year, she searched for love on the beaches of Mexico in the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. She returned to “Bachelor in Paradise” again in the seventh season, but did not find love. with any man from Bachelor Nation. Nevertheless, she won the hearts of fans with her cute and cheeky personality. Tia is now the co-host of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast along with Natasha Parker and Joe Amabile.

In October 2021, Tia revealed her relationship with Taylor via Instagram. Tia met Taylor before she left for Bachelor in Paradise, but they didn’t become a couple until she returned home. On April 10, 2022, Taylor proposed to a shocked Tia at the Bachelor Live on Stage show in Atlanta. She happily agreed. Her “Bachelor in Paradise” co-stars Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin (now engaged), who hosted the show, helped Taylor plan the surprise.

In an Instagram post dedicated to Father’s Day, Tia announced that she was pregnant. In an Instagram story, she revealed that she is in the second trimester. Tia decided to share the good news about her baby that day because she also wanted to honor her father Kenny on her first Father’s Day without him. He passed away in February after a year of battling colon cancer. Tia shared two black-and-white photos of her and Taylor holding their belly, as well as a photo of herself and her father when she was a child. She wrote: “This has undoubtedly been my most difficult season at the moment. I have never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time.”

The popular “Bachelor in Paradise” star believes that her father had a hand in blessing her and Taylor for a child. She wrote that it was difficult to be “grateful for the kindness” because one of the most important people in her life is absent from the holiday. However, she continued, “Although I would like to tell my father all the good news in person, it comforts me that he knows about it long before me. that high emotions can exist at the same time, and I have no doubt that my father had a hand in it.” Tia concluded the post by sending well wishes to her father and Taylor, saying, “Happy Heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I’ve ever loved, and happy Father’s Day coming soon, forever.”

After filming “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise”, it’s especially nice to see how Tia finds her fabulous love story, and Tia and Taylor seem to be the perfect couple. Tia is a strong woman who will be an incredible mother. She will always have a father, her guardian angel, looking after her and her child.