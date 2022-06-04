“The Bachelor”: Matt James says Rachel Kirkconnell and Tyler Cameron have a “love-hate relationship”

A partner and a best friend may be the two most important people in a person’s life, but what happens when they don’t always get along? It looks like this could be the case with Matt James from “The Bachelor.” According to a recent interview, his girlfriend Rachel Kirkconnell and his best friend Tyler Cameron don’t always see eye to eye.

However, despite the potential friction in his key relationship, it seems James is taking his future with Kirkconnell more seriously than ever.

Matt James and Tyler Cameron met in college

As most knowledgeable fans of The Bachelor know, James came to the Bachelor franchise thanks to his relationship with Cameron. The couple met in college as teammates on the Wake Forest football team, according to StyleCaster. Later, Cameron took second place in the season of Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette party in 2019.

Cameron encouraged James to participate in The Bachelor franchise, and this encouragement was the reason that James applied. It was originally planned to be part of Claire Crowley’s “Bachelorette Party” season, the filming of which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Instead of joining the ensemble in Crowley’s season, James instead landed the role of the Bachelor himself in season 25.

Despite this, James and Cameron remained close friends and even roommates living in New York for a while.

Rachel Kirkconnell laughed when James mentioned his relationship with Cameron.

Although James and Kirkconnell endured a tumultuous end to their season of “The Bachelor” and the subsequent breakup when photos of Kirkconnell at a plantation party inspired by the pre-war period emerged, they reconciled in April 2021 and have been together ever since.

In the recent May issue of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” James answered a few questions from the host. Some were about Crowley (he and James never met), others about his first love for celebrities (Rooney Mara).

At one point in the series, James describes Kirkconnell as someone who has a “love-hate relationship” with his best friend, Us Weekly reports. James doesn’t elaborate, as he makes a comment in the middle of the game, but Kirkconnell laughs in the audience.

James says his relationship with Kirkconnell is “not for show.”

It’s hard to say how much truth there was in James’ remark, or whether it was an impromptu joke, since Cohen’s games are designed to inspire. Lately, we see less of Kirkconnell and Cameron together on James’ social media pages or each other.

This may be more due to Cameron’s breakup with ex-girlfriend Camila Kendra in August 2021, since before that the two couples spent time on double dates. Whatever the true status of their dynamic, it’s clear that James is interested in developing his relationship with his girlfriend.

He also believes that since they meet outside the camera, their fans will see that this is not a trick. “As we continue to live our lives, I think people will see that we are real, we are real, we love each other, and this is not for show,” James said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Moreover, it is also obvious that James is serious about his future with Kirkconnell. “At this stage of my life, I wouldn’t date anyone or anyone I wouldn’t consider marrying,” James said. “This is the ultimate goal that we are working on.”