The Avowed class system should be different from Pillars of Eternity

Avowed is an upcoming first—person fantasy role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment, and its story will take place in the same universe as the popular studio series Pillars of Eternity. The world of Pillars of Eternity and Avowed is a modern take on classic fantasy, filled with insidious gods, ancient powers and brave heroes.

Both Pillars of Eternity and Avowed allow players to shape their characters by mastering new skills and abilities as they progress. However, although they may have a common world, it would not be the best choice for the two games to use a common class system.

Destruction of the Pillars of Eternity Class System

Like many role-playing games modeled after classic games such as Baldur’s Gate, which in turn was modeled after tabletop role-playing games, in Pillars of Eternity, players choose their class during character creation. There are 11 classes to choose from, each with their own unique mechanics and abilities, and each class has several subclasses that change the way they play. Alternatively, players can choose a multiclass, which will allow them to level up two classes at the same time due to the inability to reach the highest levels in either of them.

The classes in Pillars of Eternity are very diverse, and they account for many roles and styles of play. Players who want to take on the role of a secondary caster in Pillars of Eternity, similar to the bard, can choose Chanter, and those who prefer to risk everything on the front line, it is better not to look for anything but a barbarian. Subclasses deepen the system even further, allowing for a huge variety even in the same class. In addition, there are no weapons skills in the game that depend on the class, which means that any class can use any weapon from the very beginning. This allows you to create unusual but interesting builds, such as a monk with a weapon or a wizard with a two-handed sword.

The traditional class system found in Pillars of Eternity proudly wears the legacy of Dungeons & Dragons on its sleeve, allowing players to create all kinds of creative and interesting characters. In fact, critics have often praised it as one of the highlights of the Pillars of Eternity series. However, this does not mean that it is necessarily suitable for a game like Avowed.

What the generally recognized should do differently

While Pillars of Eternity is a classic top—down CRPG, with real-time combat or a turn-based system and a party system, Avowed will be a first-person role-playing game with much more action-oriented combat and only one character under player control. This huge difference in genres makes the games almost incomparable and certainly makes the Pillars of Eternity class system inoperable in Avowed.

The biggest problem is the lack of a party. Linking players to their class from the moment of character creation works in Pillars of Eternity, because they will still gain experience and level up other classes through their companion characters. They can even create fully customizable companions to join the group, allowing them to experiment with any class at any point in the game. However, games like Avowed rarely have a party system, which makes it a mistake to link players to the same class.

Instead, Avowed would have had more success with a skill system similar to those found in role-playing games like The Elder Scrolls, The Witcher, or even Divinity: Original Sin. These systems give players the freedom to shape and shape their character as the game progresses, trying out new skills and deciding which ways to spend points. Such a system removes the restrictions from the multiclass, allowing players to fully focus on one set of skills or distribute their points as widely as they like.

Players are still waiting for full information about the Avowed gameplay, and Obsidian Entertainment has shared very little information so far. However, it is clear that wherever developers get inspiration for the Avowed class system, it should not be an exact copy of Pillars of Eternity.

Avowed is in development for PC and Xbox Series X/S.