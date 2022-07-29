The Avengers 5 Announcement Explains So Many Phase 4 Issues

Marvel’s announcement of its fifth major crossover, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” finally explains the problem why viewers have struggled to understand the overarching narrative of the MCU Phase 4. Marvel Studios certainly outperformed everyone at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego by presenting its entire Phase 5, as well as some from the 6th phase of the MCU. In 2025, the franchise is preparing not for one Avengers movie, but for two: “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”.

The scale of the announcements caught viewers by surprise, in part because Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had previously hinted that he considered the 2014 Phase 3 announcement a mistake; the relentless focus on “Avengers: Infinity War” meant that viewers viewed each film as another step toward an exciting goal, rather than evaluating each release as a separate entity. However, it’s possible that Marvel was stung by the constant criticism of the rambling narrative of Phase 4 and realized that the KVM is valued more when people understand where it’s going.

Ironically, the title “Avengers 5” actually hints at the reason why the MCU Phase 4 seems so disjointed, and why it’s not a problem. It is named “Kang Dynasty” after the classic short story by Kurt Busek, published in 2001-2002. In this story, Kang the Conqueror, Marvel’s main time-traveling supervillain, took advantage of the distraction of the Avengers to launch an invasion of Earth. Marvel Studios could very well use the same approach, telling a story in which Earth’s most powerful heroes are distracted by various threats and struggle to cope with an enemy who knows this is exactly the moment to strike.

The rambling narrative of Phase 4 Can Perfectly Establish the Kang Dynasty

Phases 4-6 of the MCU are collectively called the Multiverse Saga, but the multiverse doesn’t really seem to be the dominant theme, at least compared to the prominence of the Infinity Stones in Phases 1-3, also known as the Infinity Saga. . “Black Widow” was more about the consequences of the Sokovian agreements in the fourth phase of the MCU, as well as about the potential installation for “Thunderbolts” than about anything else, “Shang Chi” and “The Legend of the Ten Rings” acquired a multiverse hue only in the scene after the credits. The multiverse is expected to be completely absent in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Even many Disney+ TV shows felt disconnected from the multiverse, especially “The Falcon,” “The Winter Soldier,” and “Hawkeye.” The MCU’s Phase 5 plan seems to continue this supposed problem as Marvel announces a number of upcoming films that lack obvious multiverse connections.

However, this approach makes sense if Marvel Studios intends to draw inspiration from Busik’s “Kang Dynasty.” In this story, Kang the Conqueror deliberately timed his invasion of Earth to a time when the Avengers were scattered and divided, preoccupied with countless other threats. The mess in the fourth phase of the MCU is just what is needed: The Earth is a mess, and Kang uses this opportunity. This actually became literally a plot point in the story when Kang predicted various potential doomsday crises that the Avengers were going to deal with as part of his proposal to encourage Earth to surrender. Thus, the MCU version of Kang could do the same in Avengers: Kang Dynasty, finally bringing together the disparate threads.