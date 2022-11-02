The “Avatar: The Way of Water” Trailer Showcases Stunning Underwater Footage And Introduces New Pandora Creatures

As we approach the conclusion of the box office year 2022, there are still some hotly anticipated blockbusters in the cinema. Perhaps the next candidate for such an award is Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will undoubtedly help Disney create another upcoming film striving to succeed: “James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.” That’s why a new trailer has appeared, in which stunning underwater footage debuted, as well as new Pandora creatures are presented.

Just created by the marketing department of 20th Century Studios, Avatar 2 showed the world more of itself in this last frame. As you can see above, it looks like all this underwater filming is going to pay off for the cast and crew. Moreover, it seems that the Na’vi will receive new aquatic creatures throughout its long existence. Indeed, this intriguing trailer shows several underwater inhabitants of the planet.

For a film about which even James Cameron had some minor concerns, Avatar: The Way of Water looks confident again, as never before. It also works in favor of this movie, especially since it’s been more than a decade since the original “Avatar” was first released in theaters. Since the updated version of Cameron’s 2009 record holder showcased some great footage of Avatar 2, the nostalgia campaign seems to have started promisingly.

Reminding viewers why they enjoyed going to Pandora so much will be crucial if lightning strikes, as it did a long time ago. Thanks to the announced 3 hours of “Avatar: The Path of Water” and the modified runtime, creating a massive Marvel-style hit will become even more challenging. Although this is a James Cameron film, and this man was able to become the king of the box office thanks to a long cinematic experience.

But maybe we could get rid of all these warnings and worries. In this latest video from Avatar 2, stunning footage was shown, but little was said about the plot of the film. Almost all of the footage was about the Na’vi, not their RDA enemies returning to Pandora. Gone is actor Stephen Lang, who is expected to return despite the apparent death of his character in the first film.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will be released on a wave of anticipation in theaters starting on December 16. Although the original movie was previously removed from streaming in honor of the updated version, you can bet that a Disney+ subscription will be required after this movie returns. Fortunately for fans, they can return to Pandora via Disney parks, which feature incredible Na’vi animatronics, and you can personally ride a banshee through the sky.

“Avatar 2” will be released in theaters on December 16. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.