The author revealed Brittany’s new girlfriend

The popular TLC show 90 Day Fiancé “has the couple” Yazan and Brittany, which many fans have been following the whole situation between them, but Yazan has finally declared the truth.

Many fans have been following the updates between Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira’s relationship, but, finally, a big reveal has been made.

Yazan Securities Horira, has revealed that she has a new girlfriend, the news was revealed through one of her live broadcasts on her Instagram account.

In the video below, Yazan was explaining the reason why she is deleting her personal Facebook account, but one of them is because of her new girlfriend.

“I will delete my Facebook because I have a lot of family on this account and my girlfriend doesn’t like that. So now I’m deleting my Facebook, I’m not blocking anyone. ”

The followers began to ask him who his new girlfriend was, but he did not want to reveal it, but he did explain that she is not a girlfriend, but a fiancee.

“I can’t tell you … In the United States they are called girlfriend, but in my country we used to say my fiancee, because in Arabic and in Islam we don’t have a girlfriend.”

For some time, Britanny has been looking for an answer about Yazan, since even she went to look for him in her country, but, that he is revealing this, means that both of them has actually come to an end.



