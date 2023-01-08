Besiktas and Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst is actively pushing for a move to Old Trafford.

Yesterday it became known that Weghorst is in the sights of United along with Eric ten Hag, and the United board is a big fan of the striker.

The report details that the loan deal for the 30-year-old football player is at the final stage.

The rumors were fueled by the celebration of the Besiktas striker, at which he seemed to say goodbye to the fans.

The Athletic reports that the deal for Weghorst is not easy and is complicated by the fact that the player is on loan from the championship club Burnley.

Besiktas has the opportunity in a loan deal to buy Weghorst forever for 10 million euros.

The Athletic reports: “Weghorst is believed to be pushing for a move to Manchester United and the possibility of returning to England and the Premier League.”

“[Weghorst] feels like he has unfinished business after a disappointing six months last season.”

“However, this would require Burnley and Besiktas to agree to break the current lease agreement, which would allow Burnley to recall the striker, and then they could allow him to join Manchester United.

It has recently become known that Besiktas have scheduled a meeting between themselves and Vegost’s agent today to discuss a possible move to United.

Klare is also approaching an agreement with the Turkish side on the termination of the deal.

Ceyhun Kazancı, sports director of Besiktas, confirmed that the scorer cannot just leave, and repeated that if his conditions are not met, Weghorst will remain at Vodafone Park until the end of the season.