The athletic director of the University of California at Los Angeles named the 1 main reason for joining the Big Ten

When in 2024 the two main participants of the Pac-12 conference decided to move to the Big Ten, the world of college sports was shocked. But in a recent interview with ESPN, UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond explained the reason for abandoning the program.

And it boils down to one main factor: increased visibility.

Well, first of all, the national exposition. Now you will be in three different time zones, in multiple time zones. Here on the West Coast, when you think about some game moments, you’re not always in the national spotlight. Now our student-athletes will be able to demonstrate their talents and skills far from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic, all along the East Coast. So, in the era of similarity of name and image [NIL], student-athletes find their voice, their brand and what is important to them; this gives them a national platform on which they can be seen in a way that we could not.

Further, UCLA AD stated that there was also an academic component to the Big Ten movement. Explaining:

In addition, it opens up opportunities for partnerships with other like-minded institutions in academic terms. And when you talk about mental health, well-being, healthy eating and well-being, some things that are very important to our student-athletes, you want to be part of like-minded people who look and look at things the same way. You do. So, the resources are obvious; to be able to support 25 teams out of 700 plus student athletes is a big deal. Right now, our students are investing a lot more in college athletics, and we want to make sure we’re at the forefront of talking about it.

According to Jarmond’s statements, the decision of the University of California at Los Angeles had much more significance than just the financial aspect.

Who knows how things will turn out, but it’s better for college sports fans to get used to changes at the conference level.