The Asking Price of The Code Is Expected to Rise After Impressive Performances at The World Cup

Manchester United striker Cody Gakpo performed well at the World Cup, scoring for the Netherlands in all three group stage matches against Ecuador, Senegal and Qatar.

His outstanding performances for his country attracted even more interest from some of the leading European clubs.

The Dutch have successfully reached the quarterfinals as they hope to prepare for a battle against a fit Argentina.

And, according to Foot Mercato, his exploits have led to PSV raising the asking price for Gakpo, and United is unable to do anything as its shares continue to rise.

He has been the most determined player in Europe this season, scoring 33 goals in all competitions.

This attracted the attention of both Liverpool and Manchester United.

In the summer, when Eric ten Hag first showed interest, the winger was valued at about 45 million euros.

At that time, Leeds United and Southampton also applied for participation, but Gakpo refused their offers, preferring to hold out for a larger club. United were close to a deal but turned it down when they were forced to pay 100 million euros for Anthony and couldn’t find a budget for both.

The asking price rose to around 60 million euros at the start of the World Cup after his club form.

Now that his country is entering the last stages of the competition, he is now estimated at about 75 million euros.

Ten Haga’s priority is to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window.

In particular, the coach will be looking for a good replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the top scorer last season.

At a price of 45 million euros, Gakpo would almost certainly join them, but a sharp price increase could mean that Ten Hag will have to look for cheaper options if it wants to plunge into the January market.