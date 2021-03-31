The Ascent gets a trailer highlighting its 4K co-op action

The Ascent, the new and promising project from Curve Digital and Neon Giant, won today a new trailer during the event ID @ Xbox focused on the next indie games coming soon to the PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass . Check out:

The idea here is to explore a cyberpunk city alone or alongside three more friends with plenty of action, especially thanks to the Double-aim mechanics, through which it will be possible to attack more than one target at the same time!

Even though it is an indie project, the game will run at 60 fps and 4K resolution, a very impressive and cool technical feat for the owners of an Xbox Series X. Its launch will happen sometime in 2021, with no exact date set yet.

Did you like what you saw in the trailer? Looking forward to the game? Comment below!