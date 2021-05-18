The Ascent Confirms its Release Date on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC

The Ascent heads to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. One of the most promising ID @ Xbox will land on July 29 at a price of 29.99 euros.The Ascent will arrive on July 29 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Neon Giant’s first job will be one of the big names in the Xbox Game Pass service this summer: it will participate from day one in the catalog.

The Ascent, heading to Xbox and PC in summer

Curve Digital, the publisher behind The Ascent, will put the game on sale at a price of 29.99 euros on the digital platforms where it will debut; is now available to reserve. On console it will aim for 60 images per second, and on Xbox Series X it will offer full 4K resolution support. The debut of the Swedes will not wait much longer, who have used Unreal Engine to bring their creation to life.

“We are excited that people will soon be able to jump into the world of The Ascent,” says Arcade Berg, creative director and co-founder of the studio. “We love making games and we do it because we want people to enjoy the experience and the world we have created. , so we’ve designed the game to allow players to have fun with the gameplay elements that matter the most to them. Whether you’re someone who enjoys exploring every corner, loves combat, or feels the story and its background, we’ve tried to put something for everyone at The Ascent ”.

Neon Giant is made up of 12 veterans of the video game industry, who have worked on franchises such as Wolfenstein, Gears of War, and Bulletstorm. In fact, the title was part of the recent virtual presentation of ID @ Xbox, which MeriStation attended. The zenith shooter is one of the most important projects within Microsoft’s program. You can read our impressions after seeing it through this link.