The artist shared the title screen of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the style of SNES

While many Nintendo fans may have turned their attention to the upcoming Breath of the Wild 2, which is expected to be released next year, some continue to return to the original Breath of the Wild. In addition to the game itself, talented gamers create impressive fan art based on the best-selling Zelda game. For example, one artist gave the 2017 game a retro makeover.

Recently, the artist known as 1TZAH shared on Twitter a work of art that he created based on The Legend of Zelda series. In particular, the artist decided to make art with the image of Breath of the Wild. However, this fan art stood out because it rethought how the game would look on old hardware. According to the creator, they intended to make the title screen for Breath of the Wild, which would look like it was on the SNES, and the result did not disappoint.

In a GIF shared by 1TZAH, Link and Zelda sat next to a stream as the sun set behind the Dueling Peaks in “Breath of the Wild.” In addition, on the art, the Master Sword was depicted next to the water. At the top of the screen, the artist added the name of the game, and the text “PRESS START” flashed at the bottom. As if that wasn’t enough, 1TZAH even had a few subtle animations, such as leaves flying through the air, Link and Zelda’s hair fluttering in the wind, and trees and flowers swaying back and forth.

Unsurprisingly, numerous fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild commented on the fan art created by 1TZAH. Since the artist shared his work, more than 17.6 thousand users have liked it. Among the comments, gamers praised the retro look of the design. In particular, one fan, known as AjthreetJ on Twitter, said that he liked that the artist decided to have Link and Zelda look at the horizon at sunset.

Interestingly, this title screen based on Breath of the Wild came about thanks to a poll in which the artist asked community members to vote on which Zelda game they liked the most. For those who are interested, 1TZAH has informed that they are planning to make a wallpaper version. In particular, they intended to transfer it to the Wallpaper Engine on Steam.

It’s often interesting to see how members of the gaming community create such incredible works of art based on their favorite games and TV series. In addition to this art on the title screen reimagining Breath of the Wild as a game for the SNES, other fans have created creations based on the series. For example, another gamer created an animation inspired by The Legend of Zelda for a class at his university. As the release of Breath of the Wild 2 approaches, it will be interesting to see if the hype will encourage other fans to create even more incredible works of art based on the popular series.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available on Switch and Wii U.