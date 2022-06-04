The Argyle director called Henry Cavill the new Bond and called the film “a mixture of ‘Die Hard’, ‘Romance with a Stone’ and ‘Lethal Weapon’.

A new spy thriller franchise is coming. And Argyle director Matthew Vaughn doesn’t seem afraid to have high hopes. According to Vaughn, the franchise will emulate some of the best films of the 1980s and turn DC’s Superman, Henry Cavill, into the new James Bond. To raise the ante, Vaughn also claims that his loyal Kingsman fans will love Argyle even more.

Director Matthew Vaughn on "Argyle" and Henry Cavill as the new James Bond

Like many others, Vaughn suddenly had free time when the pandemic broke out in 2020. He returned to his love of literature. Vaughn read Argyle’s novel and said he couldn’t resist bringing it to the screens. “I just couldn’t stop laughing reading this,” he told Collider. “This is a kind of mixture of “Die Hard”, “Romance with a Stone” and “Deadly Weapon”. It’s just fun. If people think Kingsman was funny… that’s a whole other level.”

And although Cavill lost out to Daniel Craig at the Casino Royale audition in 2006, Vaughn claims that this role makes up for it. “Henry Cavill, this man was born to play Bond,” Vaughn said. “When you see what he’s like in this movie, I just thought: “Wow, this guy is everything you can imagine what Bond was or will be.”

Creation of Argyle

Cavill began filming Argyle in the UK in the summer of 2021. Since then, the film has been in post-production. Although it became a massive event, Vaughn told Collider that his initial concept for the film was small, as everyone was quarantined at the time. “I just thought, you know what, let’s make a movie during isolation,” Vaughn said. He claims that he thought the film would be “contained”.

Reflecting on how much the film has grown, Vaughn says, “It disappeared and exploded, and I couldn’t help myself. The standards were getting bigger and bigger and bigger, and I didn’t have any discipline when I tried to make them small. So now it’s huge. Right now it’s the most expensive movie I’ve made. It’s more expensive than The King’s Man [2021], which is ridiculous.”

Cavill was joined by an incredible cast, including Bryce Dallas Howard from “Jurassic World,” Bryan Cranston from “Breaking Bad,” and “Shitt’s Cove” actress Catherine O’Hara. Also, after working together on Kingsman: The Secret Service Samuel L. Jackson returns to Argyle. John Cena (Peacemaker) and Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit) also star, as does pop star Dua Lipa in her film debut.

What is the Argyle series about?

Argyle is based on a forthcoming book of the same name, authored by Ellie Conway. It follows Henry Cavill’s Argyle, the greatest spy in the world. Suffering from amnesia, Argyle considers himself a famous writer who writes spy novels rather than living them. Although little is currently known about the film, it should be the first of at least three films in the franchise, which, according to Vaughn, will “reinvent the spy genre.”