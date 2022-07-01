The Apple TV Plus series with Jason Momoa is coming to an end after Season 3

Apple TV Plus recently unveiled a new trailer for the 3rd season of See, and also announced that the last chapter of the series about Jason Momoa, which will consist of eight episodes, will also be the last.

Momoa is no stranger to genre television after starring in “Stargate,” “Game of Thrones” and “See” Apple TV Plus. In “See,” set in a distant future where all the remnants of humanity are blind, Momoa plays a warrior named Baba Voss, who has sworn to protect two children who are rumored to have been born sighted.

Related: The 5 Best Movies about Jason Momoa, Rating

The series created by Stephen Knight (“Peaky Blinders”, “Taboo”, etc. on the BBC) is coming to an end after the third difficult season, and Apple TV Plus, ahem, has seen enough. The series will return for a third and final season this August, continuing the adventures of Momoa’s character, Baba Voss, who is struggling to protect his tribe and the future of his world. “We are very excited to share this epic final chapter of ‘See,’ which features all the intense drama, thrilling action and heartfelt emotion that fans have been expecting, as well as what we consider a very satisfying conclusion to our story,” he said. Showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper in a statement: “Creating a world without vision has been a particularly unique and ongoing challenge, which has been accomplished through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and versatile team both in front of and behind the camera. The show was a monumental labor of love for all participants, and we are eternally grateful for how “See” was received by viewers around the world.”

The original description of See almost reads like Samurai Jack from a live action movie, with fewer robots and dog people and a bit more of a post-apocalyptic society on the verge added for good measure. Momoa, like Baba Voss, strides across the landscape, trying to save the future, the possibility of which his people did not even suspect, even with the idea of mentioning that vision is taboo within the limits of prohibitions. In the first season, Baba Voss had to defend herself from Queen Kane (Sylvia Hooks), and her army led by her Witch Hunter Tamakti June (Christian Camargo) hunted down anyone who claimed to be sighted, putting sighted children in danger.

In the second season, Baba Voss went up against his younger brother (and the head of the Trivantian Army) Edo Voss (played by Dave Batista) in a battle for the fate of his world. The third season begins almost a year after Baba Voss killed his brother and left his family to socialize in the woods. Everything changes when a Trivan scientist creates a new form of targeted weapon that threatens the world again, forcing Baba to defend his tribe again in his homeland of Paya.

The series received the Mark of Authentic Representation of the Ruderman Family Foundation in 2020 for the fact that several participants were either blind or visually impaired, which gives a deep sense of authenticity to the world of the show. Jonathan Tropper, showrunner and executive producer of the series, wrote on his Instagram in November last year: “The journey, as always, is actually about people you get to know and love.”

The latest season of See airs on August 26, 2022 on Apple TV Plus.