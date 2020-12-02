The Apple M1 runs Windows faster than its Surface Pro X.

The Apple M1, the first ARM chip made by the Cupertino maker, continues to surprise in tests. This time, a developer put the component to work with Windows 10 and, even outside its “comfort zone”, SoC managed to beat the performance of Surface Pro X, made by Microsoft.

Windows 10 does not yet have official support for the M1, but it is now possible to use the ARM version of the operating system with the Apple chip through virtualization. Despite the absence of optimizations, some benchmarks that have emerged on the web show that the Apple solution delivers promising results.

The Twitter profile “imbushuo”, which has already run Windows 10X on Apple devices, ran tests on the Apple M1 and Surface Pro X using the same version of Windows 10. The results show a considerable advantage for the Apple component, even with the chip “playing away from home”.

The Apple M1 passed the Geekbench with a score of 1,288 in the single-core test and 5,685 in the multi-core assessment. Surface Pro X can be found in the benchmark database with approximately 800 points for a single core test and about 3,000 for the multi-core test.

Surface Pro X launched at the end of last year and features a processor made by Microsoft in partnership with Qualcomm. Despite showing the interest of the owner of Windows in the ARM architecture, the SQ1 chip already lost to the Apple Silicon even before the launch of the M1.



