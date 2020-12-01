The Anticipated Moment for Ethereum 2.0 Has Come

Ethereum (ETH) developers have successfully opened the genesis of the ETH 2.0 update, which they have been working on for years. The first leg of the ETH 2.0 update, which will go through various stages over the next few months, has been taken as of today. The first block proposed in Phase 0, which will enable the transition to the Proof-of-Stake algorithm, has been successfully approved.

Founded by Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum started to switch to the Proof-of-Stake algorithm as of this year, after working with the Proof-of-Work (mining) algorithm for years. The Ethereum network, which will operate with staking in the following months and years, witnessed the first step of this transition process today.

The Ethereum 2.0 era has begun: Genesis is ready!

The first block representing the Ethereum 2.0 genesis emerged today, according to Beaconscan data. More than 21,000 validators actively working for Beacon Chain took action to approve this proposed block.

The developers, who divided the implementation process of Genesis into four different stages as Epoch 0, Epoch 1, Epoch 2, Epoch 3, successfully completed the first two steps of this.

The message placed in the Genesis block attracted attention

The genesis block of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum has always been of great importance. Bitcoin’s founder Satoshi Nakamoto produced his first block on January 3, 2009, with the following message:

“The Times 03 / Jan / 2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks”

Cryptocurrency followers had the opportunity to witness history today because a genesis message is left for Ethereum 2.0 today, just like Bitcoin was 12 years ago. It would seem that unraveling the mystery of this message will not be easy either because the message is:

“Mr. F was here.”

Hudson Jameson, here “Mr. F ”in Mr. He said it is the abbreviation of Fahrenheit. Mr. Fahrenheit announced that he would propose the first ETH 2.0 block with his social media post. An Ethereum follower Mr. Although he likened Fahrenheit to Satoshi Nakamoto, his response was as follows:

“This is a bit of a silly analogy. I have never contributed to the development of Ethereum 2.0. I am a little more like the odd types who claim to be Satoshi. ”

How is the ETH price affected by this?

The Ether price, which rose to over $ 600 during the day, started to fall sharply after the Genesis block was opened. The first response received by investors wondering how the Ethereum 2.0 update will affect the price of ETH was the dump.



