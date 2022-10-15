The answer of Globle today is the answer and hints for October 15

Globle is another variant of everyone’s favorite word game. The similarity is brief: Globle offers a geography-based puzzle with a new solution that needs to be solved every day. Those who want to play just need to start by guessing any country. The game will then tell you how close you’ve come, allowing you to narrow down your options.
Even if you are a professional geographer, guessing Globle’s answer every day can be a real challenge. That’s why we’ve included a few tips on this page that will help push your brain to the right answer. If you prefer to just know the solution, we have it too.
As each puzzle is released, we will definitely update this page with the correct answer and hints. We will also give you some tips about the best countries to start and how to play the game. Let’s guess!
Hint for today (October 15)
To help you get closer to today’s Globle answer, we’ve included a few tips below. We will start rather vaguely before giving more important hints.
A country in the Middle East
The capital is Amman
Name begins with “J”
Global response for today (October 15)
Today’s answer is Globle — Jordan. This is the answer for October 15th, and tomorrow there will be a new puzzle. Stay with us for more geography fun!
Archive of Globle responses
We will save some of Globle’s past responses in the archive list below. Check them out to narrow down your guesses.
- Vanuatu
- Lebanon
- Philippines
- Senegal
- Guatemala
- Namibia
- Uganda
- Dominica
- Uzbekistan
- Montenegro
- Poland
- Greece
- Kyrgyzstan
- Oman
- Turkey
- Botswana
- Ecuador
- Thailand
- San Marino
- Republic Of Serbia
- Belarus
- Moldova
- Kiribati
- Somalia
- Haiti
- eSwatini
- Niger
- Chile
- Iraq
- Togo
- Turkmenistan
- Guine-Bissau
- Seychelles
- Bahrain
- Vietnam
- Iceland
- Paraguay
- Germany
- Fiji
- Angola
- São Tomé and Prícipe
- Ukraine
- Central African Republic
- Suriname
- Tuvalu
- United Kingdom
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Jamaica
- Nauru
- Malaysia
- Chad
- Liechtenstein
- Brunei
- Lithuania
- Czechia
- Belgium
- Slovakia
- Tonga
- Hungary
- Qatar
- Serbia
- Albania
- France
- El Salvador
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Eritrea
- Costa Rica
- Finland
- Guinea
- Somoa
- Tanzania
- Benin
- Trinidad and Tobago
- New Zealand
- Venezuela
- Israel
- Equatorial Guinea
- Gabon
- Zambia
- Liberia
- Kuwait
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Spain
- Guyana
- Andorra
- Slovenia
- Honduras
- Azerbaijan
- Denmark
- Russia
- Burkina Faso
- Sierra Leone
- Cabo Verde (Cape Verde)
- Vatican City
- Madagascar
- Gambia (or The Gambia)
- Croatia
- Taiwan
- Marshall Islands
- The Bahamas
- Libya
- Peru
- Tajikistan
- Norway
- Sri Lanka
- Japan
- Australia
- Saudi Arabia
- Nigeria
- Monaco
How to play Globle
To play Global, start by guessing any country. Then you will get a color match for that country. The deeper the color, the closer you are. After a couple of guesses, you will gradually be able to narrow down the answer. A good advice is to choose larger countries that border other countries. This way you can clear large areas of the map.
