The answer of Globle today is the answer and hints for October 15

Globle is another variant of everyone’s favorite word game. The similarity is brief: Globle offers a geography-based puzzle with a new solution that needs to be solved every day. Those who want to play just need to start by guessing any country. The game will then tell you how close you’ve come, allowing you to narrow down your options.

Even if you are a professional geographer, guessing Globle’s answer every day can be a real challenge. That’s why we’ve included a few tips on this page that will help push your brain to the right answer. If you prefer to just know the solution, we have it too.

As each puzzle is released, we will definitely update this page with the correct answer and hints. We will also give you some tips about the best countries to start and how to play the game. Let’s guess!

Hint for today (October 15)

To help you get closer to today’s Globle answer, we’ve included a few tips below. We will start rather vaguely before giving more important hints.

A country in the Middle East

The capital is Amman

Name begins with “J”

Global response for today (October 15)

Today’s answer is Globle — Jordan. This is the answer for October 15th, and tomorrow there will be a new puzzle. Stay with us for more geography fun!

Archive of Globle responses

We will save some of Globle’s past responses in the archive list below. Check them out to narrow down your guesses.

Vanuatu

Lebanon

Philippines

Senegal

Guatemala

Namibia

Uganda

Dominica

Uzbekistan

Montenegro

Poland

Greece

Kyrgyzstan

Oman

Turkey

Botswana

Ecuador

Thailand

San Marino

Republic Of Serbia

Belarus

Moldova

Kiribati

Somalia

Haiti

eSwatini

Niger

Chile

Iraq

Vanuatu

Togo

Turkmenistan

Guine-Bissau

Seychelles

Bahrain

Vietnam

Iceland

Paraguay

Germany

Fiji

Angola

São Tomé and Prícipe

Ukraine

Central African Republic

Suriname

Tuvalu

United Kingdom

Antigua and Barbuda

Jamaica

Nauru

Malaysia

Chad

Liechtenstein

Brunei

Lithuania

Czechia

Belgium

Slovakia

Tonga

Hungary

Qatar

Kyrgyzstan

Oman

Turkey

Botswana

Ecuador

Thailand

San Marino

Serbia

Ukraine

Central African Republic

Albania

France

El Salvador

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Turkmenistan

Eritrea

Guinea-Bissau

Costa Rica

Jamaica

Finland

Guinea

Somoa

Tanzania

Benin

Trinidad and Tobago

New Zealand

Venezuela

Israel

Equatorial Guinea

Vanuatu

Gabon

Uganda

Zambia

Liberia

Kuwait

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Thailand

San Marino

Spain

Guyana

Andorra

Slovenia

Honduras

Lithuania

Azerbaijan

Belgium

Denmark

Russia

Namibia

Burkina Faso

Sierra Leone

Suriname

Cabo Verde (Cape Verde)

Vatican City

Madagascar

Gambia (or The Gambia)

Croatia

Taiwan

Seychelles

Marshall Islands

Vietnam

The Bahamas

Libya

Peru

Tajikistan

Norway

Guatemala

Montenegro

Sri Lanka

Japan

Australia

Saudi Arabia

Nigeria

Oman

Botswana

Monaco

How to play Globle

To play Global, start by guessing any country. Then you will get a color match for that country. The deeper the color, the closer you are. After a couple of guesses, you will gradually be able to narrow down the answer. A good advice is to choose larger countries that border other countries. This way you can clear large areas of the map.

