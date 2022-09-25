The answer is framed today — here is the solution for September 25

Over the past couple of years, there has been a huge increase in the number of browser puzzles in which players are asked to find a specific answer using limited guesses. Framed is one of the newest, it has followed in the footsteps of Wordle, but offers a slightly different twist. You still need to find the answer using limited information and only six attempts, but you will guess the movies.
You see, Framed focuses on individual frames or frames from an ever-changing list of movies. Some demonstrate a sufficient amount of action at the beginning, while others will need careful analysis and decent knowledge of the little things to crack. With each incorrect guess, a new frame opens up, which hopefully adds enough additional information and context so that you can guess the correct title of the movie.
With only six guesses at your disposal, you may need a little help guessing today’s answer in a frame. To give you a hint, we’ve included a few hints that will tease the title of the movie chosen as today’s puzzle. If you have not been able to solve today’s puzzle or just want to know the answer, we have described this in detail.
Released in 2019
Directed by James Gray
Stars Brad Pitt
Framed response for today (September 25)
The answer for Framed today is Ad Astra. This is the answer for September 25th with a new puzzle tomorrow. Come in if you need help!
How to play the frame
To play Framed, you just need to follow these steps in the browser of your choice. Please note that any Framed versions you find in app stores or other stores are likely to be fakes.
Log into your browser and visit framed.wtf
Take a look at everything else for today
Make a guess, if it is correct, you will see a screen with rewards
If incorrect, you have five more chances, each of which shows a new frame.
Previous answers in a frame
Sometimes, when trying to solve the puzzle of the day with a frame, it can be extremely helpful to know the previous answers. Here are the answers from the last few days.
American Hustle
tropical storm
Casino Royale
Caddyshack
Dredd
Fantasy
Sicario
Robocop
I’m a legend
A sweepstake where bets are placed on the death of celebrities
Cool races
2001: A Space Odyssey
Monty Python The Life of Brian
Beautiful mind
Titanic
Beverly Hills Cop
Flight number one
King Kong
Rocky
The theory of everything
Gentlemen
Now you see me
Notebook
Dead Poets Society
Captain Phillips
Aladdin
When Harry met Sally
Mammy
The Martian
Hero
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
La La Land
Brave Heart
Survivor
Who framed Roger Rabbit
Slumdog Millionaire
Crouching Tiger hidden Dragon
Mud
Lego Movie
Gremlins
The King’s Speech
Mrs. Doubtfire
Moulin Rouge!
Injury Locker
Galactic Quest
Armaday
free solo
Goonies
The Black Swan
Social network
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Sleepless in Seattle
Thor: Ragnarok
Arrival
Jojo Rabbit
She
has a big short
Breakfast Club
Sunset Boulevard
Notting Hill
We are the Millers
Rango
Get the knives
Catch me if you can
Glow
12 years of slavery
Fruitvale Station
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
The Dark Knight
The Whip
Seven
Kids on the drive
In the wild
Hut in the forest
Color from Space
Grand Budapest Hotel
Saving Private Ryan
Zodiac
Back to the Future
Minari
Uncut gems
Bad Guys 2
Interstellar
Up
American Psychopath
Bad upbringing
Howl’s Walking Castle
Inglorious bastards
The Godfather.
The Apocalypse today
Children of men
Big Hero 6
Offer
The parasite
Insanely rich Asians
Soul
28 days later
About time
Birds of Prey (or Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey)
Lighthouse
Kong: Skull Island
The Joker
With eyes wide closed
Bird Box
Island of Dogs
Midsommar
It will be a good hunt
10 Cloverfield Lane
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Moonlight
Guardians of the Galaxy
Requiem for a Dream
The Outcasts
Old people don’t belong here
onethousandninehundredseventeen
The imitation game
Godzilla:
The Godfather Monster King Part 2
Brokeback Mountain
The Truman Show
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Origin
300
The Resurrection of aliens
District No. 9
Quiet place
Birdman
WALL-I
The missing girl
is a black Clansman
Jackie Brown
Pineapple Express
Hereditary
Pan ‘s Labyrinth
A fist full of dollars
Photos per hour
Schindler ‘s List
The Exorcist
Blade Runner 2049
Back to the Future Part 2
Black Panther
Shutter Island
Oh, brother, where are you?
Witch
Django Unchained
That’s all you need to know about Framed, and the answer for today. To learn more about the puzzle game, check out our tips for today’s Hurdle.