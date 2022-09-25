The answer is framed today — here is the solution for September 25

Over the past couple of years, there has been a huge increase in the number of browser puzzles in which players are asked to find a specific answer using limited guesses. Framed is one of the newest, it has followed in the footsteps of Wordle, but offers a slightly different twist. You still need to find the answer using limited information and only six attempts, but you will guess the movies.

You see, Framed focuses on individual frames or frames from an ever-changing list of movies. Some demonstrate a sufficient amount of action at the beginning, while others will need careful analysis and decent knowledge of the little things to crack. With each incorrect guess, a new frame opens up, which hopefully adds enough additional information and context so that you can guess the correct title of the movie.

With only six guesses at your disposal, you may need a little help guessing today’s answer in a frame. To give you a hint, we’ve included a few hints that will tease the title of the movie chosen as today’s puzzle. If you have not been able to solve today’s puzzle or just want to know the answer, we have described this in detail.

Released in 2019

Directed by James Gray

Stars Brad Pitt

Framed response for today (September 25)

The answer for Framed today is Ad Astra. This is the answer for September 25th with a new puzzle tomorrow. Come in if you need help!

How to play the frame

To play Framed, you just need to follow these steps in the browser of your choice. Please note that any Framed versions you find in app stores or other stores are likely to be fakes.

Log into your browser and visit framed.wtf

Take a look at everything else for today

Make a guess, if it is correct, you will see a screen with rewards

If incorrect, you have five more chances, each of which shows a new frame.

Previous answers in a frame

Sometimes, when trying to solve the puzzle of the day with a frame, it can be extremely helpful to know the previous answers. Here are the answers from the last few days.

American Hustle

tropical storm

Casino Royale

Caddyshack

Dredd

Fantasy

Sicario

Robocop

I’m a legend

A sweepstake where bets are placed on the death of celebrities

Cool races

2001: A Space Odyssey

Monty Python The Life of Brian

Beautiful mind

Titanic

Beverly Hills Cop

Flight number one

King Kong

Rocky

The theory of everything

Gentlemen

Now you see me

Notebook

Dead Poets Society

Captain Phillips

Aladdin

When Harry met Sally

Mammy

The Martian

Hero

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

La La Land

Brave Heart

Survivor

Who framed Roger Rabbit

Slumdog Millionaire

Crouching Tiger hidden Dragon

Mud

Lego Movie

Gremlins

The King’s Speech

Mrs. Doubtfire

Moulin Rouge!

Injury Locker

Galactic Quest

Armaday

free solo

Goonies

The Black Swan

Social network

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Sleepless in Seattle

Thor: Ragnarok

Arrival

Jojo Rabbit

She

has a big short

Breakfast Club

Sunset Boulevard

Notting Hill

We are the Millers

Rango

Get the knives

Catch me if you can

Glow

12 years of slavery

Fruitvale Station

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

The Dark Knight

The Whip

Seven

Kids on the drive

In the wild

Hut in the forest

Color from Space

Grand Budapest Hotel

Saving Private Ryan

Zodiac

Back to the Future

Minari

Uncut gems

Bad Guys 2

Interstellar

Up

American Psychopath

Bad upbringing

Howl’s Walking Castle

Inglorious bastards

The Godfather.

The Apocalypse today

Children of men

Big Hero 6

Offer

The parasite

Insanely rich Asians

Soul

28 days later

About time

Birds of Prey (or Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey)

Lighthouse

Kong: Skull Island

The Joker

With eyes wide closed

Bird Box

Island of Dogs

Midsommar

It will be a good hunt

10 Cloverfield Lane

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Moonlight

Guardians of the Galaxy

Requiem for a Dream

The Outcasts

Old people don’t belong here

onethousandninehundredseventeen

The imitation game

Godzilla:

The Godfather Monster King Part 2

Brokeback Mountain

The Truman Show

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Origin

300

The Resurrection of aliens

District No. 9

Quiet place

Birdman

WALL-I

The missing girl

is a black Clansman

Jackie Brown

Pineapple Express

Hereditary

Pan ‘s Labyrinth

A fist full of dollars

Photos per hour

Schindler ‘s List

The Exorcist

Blade Runner 2049

Back to the Future Part 2

Black Panther

Shutter Island

Oh, brother, where are you?

Witch

Django Unchained

That’s all you need to know about Framed, and the answer for today. To learn more about the puzzle game, check out our tips for today’s Hurdle.