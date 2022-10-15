The answer is framed today — here is the solution for October 15

Over the past couple of years, there has been a huge increase in the popularity of browser puzzles, in which players are asked to find a certain answer using limited guesses. Framed is one of the newest, it has followed in the footsteps of Wordle, but offers a slightly different twist. You still need to find the answer using limited information and only six attempts, but you will guess the movies.
You see, Framed focuses on individual frames or frames from an ever-changing list of movies. Some demonstrate a sufficient amount of action at the beginning, while others will need careful analysis and decent knowledge of the little things to crack. With each incorrect guess, a new frame opens up, which hopefully adds enough additional information and context so that you can guess the correct title of the movie.
With only six guesses at your disposal, you may need a little help guessing today’s answer in a frame. To give you a hint, we’ve included a few hints that will tease the title of the movie chosen as today’s puzzle. If you have not been able to solve today’s puzzle or just want to know the answer, we have described this in detail.
A hint in a frame for today
Today’s puzzle begins with a demonstration of the film’s setting and ends with the main characters.
Released in 1997 .
Directed by Luis Llosa
Stars Ice Cube and Jennifer Lopez
The answer is framed for today (October 15)
The answer for Framed today is Anaconda. This is the answer for October 15th with a new puzzle tomorrow. Come in if you need help!
How to play the frame
To play Framed, you just need to follow these steps in the browser of your choice. Please note that any Framed versions you find in app stores or other stores are likely to be fakes.
Log into your browser and visit framed.wtf
Take a look at everything else for today
Make a guess, if it is correct, you will see a screen with rewards
If incorrect, you have five more chances, each of which shows a new frame.
Previous answers in a frame
Sometimes, when trying to solve the Framed puzzle of the day, it can be extremely advantageous to know previous answers. Here are the answers from the last few days.
- The Incredibles
- Fast Times At Richmond High
- Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
- The World’s End
- Chariots Of Fire
- A Few Good Men
- Perriort Le Fou
- Zoolander
- The Tree Of Life
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Juno
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Dunkirk
- The Matrix
- School Of Rock
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Ad Astra
- American Hustle
- Tropic Thunder
- Casino Royale
- Caddyshack
- Dredd
- Fantasia
- Sicario
- RoboCop
- I Am Legend
- Deadpool
- Cool Runnings
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Monty Python’s Life Of Brian
- A Beautiful Mind
- Titanic
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Air Force One
- King Kong
- Rocky
- The Theory of Everything
- The Gentlemen
- Now You See Me
- The Notebook
- Dead Poets Society
- Captain Phillips
- Aladdin
- When Harry Met Sally
- The Mummy
- The Martian
- Hero
- The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
- La La Land
- Braveheart
- The Revenant
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Mud
- The Lego Movie
- Gremlins
- The King’s Speech
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Moulin Rouge!
- The Hurt Locker
- Galaxy Quest
- Armadeus
- Free Solo
- The Goonies
- Black Swan
- The Social Network
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
- Sleepless In Seattle
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Arrival
- Jojo Rabbit
- Her
- The Big Short
- The Breakfast Club
- Sunset Boulevard
- Notting Hill
- We’re The Millers
- Rango
- Knives Out
- Catch Me If You Can
- The Shining
- 12 Years a Slave
- Fruitvale Station
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- The Dark Knight
- Whiplash
- Seven
- Baby Driver
- Into the Wild
- The Cabin In The Woods
- Color Out of Space
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Saving Private Ryan
- Zodiac
- Back to the Future
- Minari
- Uncut Gems
- Bad Boys II
- Interstellar
- Up
- American Psycho
- Bad Education
- Howl’s Moving Castle
- Inglorious Basterds
- The Godfather.
- Apocalypse Now
- Children of Men
- Big Hero 6
- The Proposal
- Parasite
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Soul
- 28 Days Later
- About Time
- Birds of Prey (or Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey)
- The Lighthouse
- Kong: Skull Island
- Joker
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Bird Box
- Isle of Dogs
- Midsommar
- Goodwill Hunting
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Moonlight
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Requiem For a Dream
- Les Miserables
- No Country For Old Men
- 1917
- The Imitation Game
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- The Godfather Pt II
- Brokeback Mountain
- The Truman Show
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- Inception
- 300
- Alien Resurrection
- District 9
- A Quiet Place
- Birdman
- WALL-E
- Gone Girl
- BlacKkKlansman
- Jackie Brown
- Pineapple Express
- Hereditary
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- A Fist Full of Dollars
- One Hour Photo
- Schindler’s List
- The Exorcist
- Bladerunner 2049
- Back to the Future Part II
- Black Panther
- Shutter Island
- O’ Brother Where Art Thou?
- The Witch
- Django Unchained
That’s all you need to know about Framed, and the answer for today. For more puzzle-game goodness, check out our page.