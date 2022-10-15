The answer is framed today — here is the solution for October 15

Over the past couple of years, there has been a huge increase in the popularity of browser puzzles, in which players are asked to find a certain answer using limited guesses. Framed is one of the newest, it has followed in the footsteps of Wordle, but offers a slightly different twist. You still need to find the answer using limited information and only six attempts, but you will guess the movies.

You see, Framed focuses on individual frames or frames from an ever-changing list of movies. Some demonstrate a sufficient amount of action at the beginning, while others will need careful analysis and decent knowledge of the little things to crack. With each incorrect guess, a new frame opens up, which hopefully adds enough additional information and context so that you can guess the correct title of the movie.

With only six guesses at your disposal, you may need a little help guessing today’s answer in a frame. To give you a hint, we’ve included a few hints that will tease the title of the movie chosen as today’s puzzle. If you have not been able to solve today’s puzzle or just want to know the answer, we have described this in detail.

A hint in a frame for today

Today’s puzzle begins with a demonstration of the film’s setting and ends with the main characters.

Released in 1997 .

Directed by Luis Llosa

Stars Ice Cube and Jennifer Lopez

The answer is framed for today (October 15)

The answer for Framed today is Anaconda. This is the answer for October 15th with a new puzzle tomorrow. Come in if you need help!

How to play the frame

To play Framed, you just need to follow these steps in the browser of your choice. Please note that any Framed versions you find in app stores or other stores are likely to be fakes.

Log into your browser and visit framed.wtf

Take a look at everything else for today

Make a guess, if it is correct, you will see a screen with rewards

If incorrect, you have five more chances, each of which shows a new frame.

Previous answers in a frame

Sometimes, when trying to solve the Framed puzzle of the day, it can be extremely advantageous to know previous answers. Here are the answers from the last few days.

The Incredibles

Fast Times At Richmond High

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

The World’s End

Chariots Of Fire

A Few Good Men

Perriort Le Fou

Zoolander

The Tree Of Life

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Juno

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Dunkirk

The Matrix

School Of Rock

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Ad Astra

American Hustle

Tropic Thunder

Casino Royale

Caddyshack

Dredd

Fantasia

Sicario

RoboCop

I Am Legend

Deadpool

Cool Runnings

2001: A Space Odyssey

Monty Python’s Life Of Brian

A Beautiful Mind

Titanic

Beverly Hills Cop

Air Force One

King Kong

Rocky

The Theory of Everything

The Gentlemen

Now You See Me

The Notebook

Dead Poets Society

Captain Phillips

Aladdin

When Harry Met Sally

The Mummy

The Martian

Hero

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

La La Land

Braveheart

The Revenant

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Slumdog Millionaire

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Mud

The Lego Movie

Gremlins

The King’s Speech

Mrs. Doubtfire

Moulin Rouge!

The Hurt Locker

Galaxy Quest

Armadeus

Free Solo

The Goonies

Black Swan

The Social Network

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

Sleepless In Seattle

Thor: Ragnarok

Arrival

Jojo Rabbit

Her

The Big Short

The Breakfast Club

Sunset Boulevard

Notting Hill

We’re The Millers

Rango

Knives Out

Catch Me If You Can

The Shining

12 Years a Slave

Fruitvale Station

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

The Dark Knight

Whiplash

Seven

Baby Driver

Into the Wild

The Cabin In The Woods

Color Out of Space

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Saving Private Ryan

Zodiac

Back to the Future

Minari

Uncut Gems

Bad Boys II

Interstellar

Up

American Psycho

Bad Education

Howl’s Moving Castle

Inglorious Basterds

The Godfather.

Apocalypse Now

Children of Men

Big Hero 6

The Proposal

Parasite

Crazy Rich Asians

Soul

28 Days Later

About Time

Birds of Prey (or Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey)

The Lighthouse

Kong: Skull Island

Joker

Eyes Wide Shut

Bird Box

Isle of Dogs

Midsommar

Goodwill Hunting

10 Cloverfield Lane

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Moonlight

Guardians of the Galaxy

Requiem For a Dream

Les Miserables

No Country For Old Men

1917

The Imitation Game

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The Godfather Pt II

Brokeback Mountain

The Truman Show

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Inception

300

Alien Resurrection

District 9

A Quiet Place

Birdman

WALL-E

Gone Girl

BlacKkKlansman

Jackie Brown

Pineapple Express

Hereditary

Pan’s Labyrinth

A Fist Full of Dollars

One Hour Photo

Schindler’s List

The Exorcist

Bladerunner 2049

Back to the Future Part II

Black Panther

Shutter Island

O’ Brother Where Art Thou?

The Witch

Django Unchained

That’s all you need to know about Framed, and the answer for today. For more puzzle-game goodness, check out our page.