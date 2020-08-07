The announcement will be different according to Activision

The game developed by Treyarch and Raven Software still remains in the shadows, waiting for the green light to be revealed.

At this point in the year, the new installment of the Call of Duty saga should already be more than announced. But this is not just any year. In a period with as many uncertainties as the one we live in, with the threat of the coronavirus flying overhead at all times, companies have had to adapt to the new situation with new strategies. Bobby Kotick, head of Activision, has affirmed before his shareholders that beyond COVID-19, it has been Call of Duty: Warzone that has modified the way in which they will deal with advertisements from now on:

“Warzone has made us rethink how, when and even where to reveal our upcoming titles, so we can’t wait to share what we have with the community. We think it will be [an announcement] very different ”and that it will“ connect ”with players more than they have ever done to date.

A project by Treyarch and Raven Software

Taking advantage of the presentation of financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, Activision confirmed that the next title in the series is developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. The Red Door, the codename of the video game, appeared by surprise first on the PlayStation Store and then on the Microsoft Store. The leak already defined it as a first-person shooter title, but the company decided not to comment on it.

The question of what will happen to Call of Duty: Warzone when the next title goes on sale has also flown over the past few days. In this case, Infinity Ward came to the fore to ensure that its free-to-play battle royale will not be relegated to oblivion. In fact, despite being closely linked to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the work will evolve and add content from the new production.

Both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have just released Season 5 of the Battle Pass, which implements new maps, game modes, operators, etc. Those who want to try the multiplayer of the title can do so thanks to the free weekend, which will begin on August 7 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and will end on August 12 at the same time.



