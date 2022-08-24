The announcement of the Game Awards gives credibility to the huge leak of Call of Duty Warzone 2

Gamescom 2022 began with the Opening Night Live presentation, where host Jeff Cayley helped showcase a wide range of games. Gamescom Opening Night Live ended with the Game Awards 2022 date, confirming that gamers will be able to tune in to this year’s event on December 8th. This announcement not only informed everyone when The Game Awards 2022 will take place, but also attached great importance to the huge leak of Call of Duty, especially with regard to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Prior to the announcement of the date of The Game Awards 2022, an internal Activision Blizzard document was leaked to the network. It was then posted on Reddit and picked up by Charlie Intel, who tweeted a screenshot that essentially shows Activision’s roadmap for the rest of the year. The leak claimed that The Game Awards 2022 will take place on December 8 and will feature Diablo 4, and although it is not yet known if Diablo 4 will be on the show, we now know that the date of the leak was accurate.

Since the date of The Game Awards 2022 was accurate, it goes without saying that the other dates listed may also be correct. Most of the dates in the document are already known to fans, for example, the release dates of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Overwatch 2, but a potential release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was also indicated. Activision has not yet demonstrated Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in any capacity, let alone to announce the date its release, but if the document is correct, it looks like fans will be able to play the “Battle Royale” on November 16. Again, that hasn’t happened yet. in fact, it was confirmed at the time of writing this article, so fans should still treat the information with a degree of skepticism, despite the announcement of The Game Awards 2022, giving the leak more credibility.

Fortunately, fans may not have to wait long to officially find out the release date of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. A big event dedicated to Call of Duty is scheduled for September 15, at which Activision is expected to open the curtain on the multiplayer game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The reason why fans will find out the release date of Warzone 2 at the event, especially if it comes out on November 16, as the leak suggests.

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone will want to tune in to the Call of Duty event on September 15th to be sure, but now there is much more reason to believe that this leak is related to money.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is in development.