The Announcement of Atlus Big Persona 2022 Is Not What You Thought

Atlus recently appeared on Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 and made an announcement about the Persona series, but maybe that wasn’t the news some fans were hoping for. Starting on October 21, 2022, the Persona series will be released on Xbox and Windows PCs, including popular games such as Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal. To further sweeten the deal, all of these games will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass when they are released.

Persona 5 Royale will be the first of three games that can be played on Xbox. There is currently no confirmed release date for the other two games on the console. From all ports. The multiplatform Persona 3 Portable is the most unique, since the last system on which it appeared was the PlayStation Portable in 2009.

With the mention of Atlus on Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022, some fans may have been pinning their hopes as rumors of Persona 6 spread across the web. Recently, the series turned 25 years old, and since then the only announcement about the game has been the re-release of the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax fighting game. On top of that, the only thing Atlus has done is release new Persona—related merchandise for fans to buy.

Atlus is developing the next steps for the Persona series

As for the attitude towards the franchise, some fans believe that Atlus does not know what to do with Persona. Most of the announcements made regarding the series had nothing to do with the main titles and focused mainly on aspects of merchandising and promotions. For the three main games that are gradually moving to Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, Atlus is taking a step in the right direction by giving its players exactly what they want.

Over the past year, several JRPG games have appeared on the Xbox console. Such series as Dragon Quest, Yakuza and Final Fantasy appeared in the Xbox Game Pass. Even the Danganronpa detective franchise, which has been on PlayStation consoles for years, came to the service by subscription.

Persona has been a PlayStation exclusive for many years

As for the series itself and its exclusivity, many Persona games have been closed on various PlayStation platforms. However, in 2021, a spin-off of the Persona 5 Strikers series was released on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. There were no other cases when the main game was released on other systems.

The big Persona announcement also has a unique aspect. Due to the fact that the two updated ports Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden did not appear on the Microsoft console, some may find it strange that they appear at all. Until now, Portable could only be played on PSP, and Persona 4 Golden was released only for PS Vita, which has been released on Steam for two years.

Nintendo Switch Players Are Still Waiting for the Persona 5 Port

In addition, it is even more surprising that the popular Japanese role-playing game Persona 5 Royal is released on Xbox earlier than on the Nintendo Switch, since the main character Joker is a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This led many fans to assume that the main port is in development. However, Atlus has not made any statements about whether any of the three games will appear on Nintendo Switch consoles.

Following the initial announcement, Atlus also issued a press release for Eurogamer stating that Persona 3, 4 and 5 will also appear on PlayStation 5 and Steam, as well as previously announced ports for Xbox and Windows Game Store. This news upsets many Nintendo Switch players, as it does not concern the possible release of the Switch port. Currently, Persona 5 Strikers remains the only Persona game ported to the Nintendo Switch.

Persona series is a widely popular franchise

Although the release of games for Steam and PS5 has not been released, fans can only assume that they will be released around the same time as Persona 5 Royale, which will appear on Xbox Game Pass at the end of October this year. There is also a possibility that they may be temporary exclusives. The quality of the Xbox Game Pass library itself in terms of JRPG has just improved significantly after the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 event. Persona 3, 4 and 5 are widely popular franchise games, and they are all considered highly rated JRPG games.

Persona 5 Royale was recognized as one of the best games released in 2020 on Metacritic.