The anime adaptation of “The Man with the Chainsaw” has received a very bloody new trailer

The anime adaptation of “The Man with the Chainsaw” has just received a new trailer… and it’s as bloody as you can imagine.

The upcoming anime from director Ryu Nakayama tells the story of Denji, a teenage demon hunter who has risen from the dead after making a terrible contract and returns as a Man with a chainsaw.

Able to pull a cord in his chest and transform into a hybrid of man and devil, armed with titled gardening tools, that’s enough… intuitive power. The new trailer really shows what kind of chaos and destruction you can cause when your hands are made of chainsaws.

“The Man with the Chainsaw” is based on the popular manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, in which demons are born based on the collective fears of humanity.

In the manga, Denji eventually joins the Public Security Devil Hunters, a government organization that fights back against devils whenever they become a threat to the world.

The manga was originally published in Weekly Shōnen Jump from December 2018, and then released in the online version of Shōnen Jump + for the second part in July 2022. The original comic was well received by manga fans and critics and was nominated for an Eisner Award in 2022, and also won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards in 2021. “The Man with the Chainsaw” will head to Crunchyroll when it debuts in October 2022.

“With black humor, dynamic characters and a sharp plot, The Man with the Chainsaw is one of the most anticipated new series of this year, and we are insanely happy to present it to fans on the Crunchyroll service,” said Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll content director. “Anime fans stay up all night thinking about the breathtaking visuals and high-octane action.”

Teaser Images of a Man with a Chainsaw

Kikunosuke Toya will voice Denji along with Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa and Fireuz Ai as Power. Production designer Yusuke Takeda brought the story of Denji to the screen together with character designers Kazutaka Sugiyame and Kiyotaka Oshiyama. Kensuke Ushio wrote the music for the adaptation of MAPPA.

Ryu Nakayama directed “The Man with the Chainsaw” based on the script by Hiroshi Shoko.

“The Man with the Chainsaw” is still one of the most anticipated new anime series of 2022 according to IGN, along with “Cyberpunk: Runners on the Edges”, “Spriggan” and “Attack of the Titans: The Last Season, Part 2”.

Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.