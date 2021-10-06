The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct Is Already Dated And Will Last 20 Minutes

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons: The event will review the free news that will come to the video game next November. The immediate future of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be revealed soon, as as stated in the most recent Nintendo Direct, the hit title will have its own streaming event. We still had to know the day or the time, but those from Kyoto have just confirmed it in a press release. Those who are interested in knowing what is to come to the game will be able to enjoy the new Direct on October 15 at 4:00 p.m. (CEST).

It will be broadcast in a video of about 20 minutes. Although they do not specify exactly what they will teach, they do indicate that it will be information about the free content that will be added in November. It should be noted that in the Nintendo Direct the existence of a content expansion was anticipated, which will include, at a minimum, the highly anticipated Figaro cafeteria. And where? On Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

What time to see Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct in Spain and Latin America?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was marketed as soon as the coronavirus pandemic began, in March 2020. The COVID-19 crisis has not negatively affected sales, as it has become one of the best-selling products of the generation and Nintendo Switch.