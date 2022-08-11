The Anatomy of Passion First Look at the trainees of Season 19 is full of smiling faces who are blissfully unaware of the upcoming drama

We may see less of Meredith Gray in the hospital when “Anatomy of Passion” returns for season 19 this October, but few doubt there will be a lot of drama. Several characters will be introduced into Shonda’s universe this year—a necessity given the number of doctors lost by the hospital at the end of the season 18 finale of “Anatomy of Passion”-and the first glimpse of smiling interns dressed in their fresh Baby blue scrubs is probably the calm before the inevitable storm.

James Pickens Jr., who will play the role of Richard Webber again for the 19th year of the show’s existence, shared a photo on Instagram with the new actors of the 19th season – Alexis Floyd, Nico Terho, Harry Sham Jr., Adelaide Kane and Midori Francis, who will all play freshmen in Grey Sloan. Take a look at these fresh faces who have not yet passed the dark and winding Seattle Training Hospital:

In fact, I’m very excited to see what this new class brings to the operating table. A new group of interns provides the opportunity for the next big friendship, like Meredith and Kristina, or the next big love story, like Jackson and April (who confirmed that Japril is back together when Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew returned in the last episode of season 18).).

It’s also fitting that James Pickens Jr. is standing next to the new surgeons. Richard is an unsurpassed mentor, even despite the problems he got Gray Sloan into last season because of the Webber approach to training. There is probably no face more comforting to welcome them into the Gray family.

Katerina Scorsone shared her excitement at seeing the new players in action, noting that the additions of the 19th season are great “inside and out.” Although they are all smiling in the Instagram photo, it might be unfair to underestimate the baggage that the characters will take with them to a new job. Alexis Floyd, whom Shondaland fans may recognize from the film Inventing Anna, joins the cast as Simone Griffin, who reportedly has a painful and personal history with the hospital.

Nico Terho is also related to the series, as the actor previously starred with Jake Borelli in the romantic comedy Freeform “The Case of Harry”. It will be interesting to see if Terho’s character Lucas Adams finds that chemistry on screen again with Levi Schmitt Borelli. That’s assuming Schmitt and the other surgical residents return at all this season, since they were last seen packing their bags after Gray Sloan’s residency program was closed.

At the moment, there is no official information about the fate of Levi Schmitt or what awaits the other characters who left the hospital at the end of the 18th season. Jaycee Elliott, who has played Taryn Helm since season 14, is heading to Hallmark, starred in a film about body positivity. Meanwhile, Kevin McKidd is starring in the film adaptation of the book “Six Four” after the story of Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman Kim Raver ended with a cliffhanger when the couple is hiding from the authorities.

These projects aren’t expected to interfere with the actors’ work on “Anatomy of Passion,” but we’ll just have to wait and see because—like the new group of interns—fans really can’t predict the drama that awaits them. The premiere of season 19 is scheduled for 21:00. ET Thursday, October 6, on ABC. Be sure to check out our TV program for 2022 to be aware of the premiere dates of all new and returning shows. You can also catch up or refresh your memory of the events of last season, as all 18 seasons of “Anatomy of Passion” are available for streaming on a Netflix subscription.