The analyst of student football called the work No. 1 in the country

There are many great head coach vacancies in college football, but there can only be one in the first place.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports allowed himself to rank the top 10 vacancies in college football ahead of the 2022 season, and it’s no surprise that Alabama took first place.

“This is the best you can get from Crimson Tide fans, right? The next coach after Nick Saban will not be able to achieve the same level of success in Tuscaloosa, but it will be expected,” Crawford writes. “Heck, this is the best tenure in the history of any program that could be argued about, and Saban is going to leave Alabama better than he found it when he came to power in January 2007 after Mike Shula was fired a few months earlier.”

Alabama was the best program of this generation. The Crimson Tide have won six national championships under Saban’s leadership, three of which have been held in six years.

Saban coached 208 games at Alabama and compiled an overall record of 183-25.

This level of success will most likely never happen again in college football.