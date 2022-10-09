The amputee team became the world champion! Social networks collapsed

The Turkish national amputee football team became the world champion. In the final match of the 2022 World Cup in Istanbul, they beat Angola 4-1.

Turkey won the final match of the World Cup among amputees, which was hosted by Turkey. The Nationals won 4-1 in the final match of Turkey-Angola Amputees, which took place in Istanbul in the last hours. Having defeated an opponent with a different victory, Turkey managed to become the winner of the 2022 Amputee World Cup.

The Turkish national amputee football team became the world champion for the first time

The Turkish national amputee football team continues to add success to its success. Having beaten Angola 4-1 in the final match at the Nef Stadium, the Nationals became world champions for the first time in their history.

DÜNYA ŞAMPİYONUYUZ! 🏆 Ampute Futbol Millî Takımımız, Dünya Kupası final maçında karşılaştığı Angola'yı Ömer Güleryüz, Rahmi Özcan (2) ve Serkan Dereli’nin golleriyle 4-1 mağlup etti ve dünya şampiyonu oldu.🥇 Tebrikler #BizimÇocuklar! 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/r5rLp4LWEw — Türkiye #BizimÇocuklar 🇹🇷 (@MilliTakimlar) October 9, 2022

Among the names who created the score 4-1 were Omer Guleruz at 19, Rahmi Ozjan at 31 (penalty) and 43 (penalty) and Serkan Dreli at 49. Adao scored the only goal of rival Angola in the 24th. With this victory, Turkey has not forgotten the 2018 World Cup. They lost 5-4 in the final in 2018.

The defeat of the Turkish national amputee football team over Angola and the lifting of the trophy soon became the topic of social networks. Many people, from politicians to athletes, congratulated the citizens. These are the shares.

Ampute Futbol Milli Takımımız Dünya Şampiyonu. 💪 Sizinle ne kadar gurur duysak azdır, tebrikler şampiyon @MilliTakimlar 🇹🇷pic.twitter.com/5oWSfMHfkE — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) October 9, 2022

🏆 Şampiyon TÜRKİYE! 🇹🇷 Dünya Kupası’nı müzemize getirerek bizleri gururlandıran Ampute Futbol Milli Takımımızı canıgönülden kutluyorum. Harikasınız çocuklar!👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8JtlRrYOnR — Dr. Mehmet Kasapoğlu (@kasapoglu) October 9, 2022

Turkey National Amputee Football Team; He entered the field together with Bulent Cetin, Okn Shahiner, Ismail Korkmaz, Seamus Erdinch, Kemal Gulesh, Rahmi Ozdan and Omer Guleruz. It was recorded that there were about 15,000 fans at the Nef Stadium.

