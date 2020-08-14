The American internet celebrity has chosen: BTC and LINK

American internet celebrity Dave Portnoy invested $ 250,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK) with the help of the Winklevoss twins.

Dave Portnoy, the American internet celebrity followed by millions of people and the founder of Barstool Sports, recently became interested in daily trading. Meeting with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, one of the early Bitcoin investors and founders of the crypto currency exchange Gemini, Portnoy bought some Bitcoin.

I Am Now the Baron of Bitcoin Featuring The Winklevoss Twins @tylerwinklevoss @winklevoss pic.twitter.com/0cGxEGZCs5 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2020

200 thousand for Bitcoin, 50 thousand for Chainlink

Portnoy listened to Bitcoin from the Winklevoss twins in the video he posted on his Twitter account, and with their help, he made a purchase worth $ 200,000. The famous name also invested in Chainlink, which climbed the steps one by one and finally became the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market value. Portnoy invested 50 thousand dollars in this crypto money.

600 thousand views

Portnoy is watched by a large audience. The famous name follows 1.7 million users on Twitter and 2.7 million users on Instagram. Today’s video, which was published simultaneously on Twitter and Instagram, received approximately 600 thousand views until the time the news was published.

Portnoy announced earlier this month that he had purchased $ 20,000 worth of Bitcoin, but complained that buying and storing digital assets was complicated compared to buying stocks.



