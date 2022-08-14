The amazing Thing John Cena Apparently Said to the WWE Writers When asked about a possible heel turn

When it comes to John Cena and wrestling, it’s hard to imagine anything he wouldn’t do. He is close to surpassing Ric Flair’s record for the most WWE world titles, and he is already considered a legend both for his work in the ring and for the list of charitable enterprises in which he participates around the world. However, despite all that he has achieved, there is one important milestone in the fight that most superstars make at some point in their career, which he has not yet done. Cena hasn’t turned around yet. Although a former WWE writer reported that it was discussed, and Cena apparently reacted to the idea in an unexpected way.

Former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz appeared on the podcast “Cheap Heat With Peter Rosenberg” ahead of the release of his upcoming book “There’s Just One Problem: The True Stories of the former, once ranked 7th among the most influential people in WWE.” During the conversation, Gerwitz recalled John Cena’s response when the WWE writers tried to get him to go along with it, and, as it turned out, the star was more than ready to commit:

Okay, listen, do you want to turn my heel? If Vince [McMahon] says you guys want me to do it, I’ll do it. But just so you know, I’m going for a full heel. There won’t be anything like, “Oh, he’s a funny heel, he’s a cool heel, he winks at the audience.”

So he was fine when he walked in heels, but he wasn’t going to be the heel that the audience could laugh at with him. For a star like John Cena, that would probably be the safest way to play it, so it’s shocking to hear that he really wanted to become an evil healer—and, judging by this short answer, really mean. .

Later, Brian Gerwitz added that although Vince McMahon had shown interest in the star several times, she always expressed the same concerns. Removing him from the post of WWE’s chief baby face meant that another person had to fulfill this role, and McMahon and others did not believe that anyone could fulfill this role and perform at the same level as the F9 star, with respect to all related responsibilities. with a post.

This is a good reason not to launch this idea, and it’s interesting to think about it now, given John Cena’s current professional position. Cena has said many times that he is not done with WWE yet and would like to return in the future. Of course, he is no longer the face of the organization, thanks to his active commitments in Peacemaker and other projects. (His character from Suicide Squad was actually a perfect heel.) So if there’s ever been a time to introduce him as a heel, this seems like the right moment.

And if WWE still doesn’t want to give him a chance, maybe another direction like AEW can? SM Punk and Brian Danielson recently stated that they thought John Cena would do a great job with a rival company, and seeing him perform outside of WWE for another major company would be another big tick in his box.

Triple H is now creatively working in WWE, and he may have other thoughts about a wrestler turned actor playing in heels. I’m currently crossing my toes that the DC star and the organization are already preparing something for a future WWE event, but since there are already so many changes in the company after Vince McMahon’s retirement, maybe we should postpone a potential heel turn. until 2024?

While we’re watching to see if John Cena will return to WWE, anyone with a premium Peacock subscription can stream some of his best matches right now. I hope he will soon find time to get back into the fight, and maybe even get a chance to go for a “full-bore heel”.