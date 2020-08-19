The Amazing Stories Behind J-Hope And His Solo Songs

Jung Ho-seok, better known as BTS’s J-Hope, is a very creative idol when it comes to writing his solo songs, read some of his best lyrics and get inspired by his stories.

With his bright smile, infectious laugh, and pervasive positive attitude, J-Hope is seen as BTS’s “sunshine.” RM said the same thing during the group’s 2018 Hulu Japanese special We Love BTS, sharing, “J-Hope always lights up the atmosphere.” His vibrant personality can be found in everything he touches, from producing and writing songs to rapping and dancing.

He just thinks a lot about making each project special to ARMY. But Jung Ho-seok is so much more than BTS and ARMY’s happy pill. Like anyone, he goes through difficult times, and BTS’s J-Hope’s solo songs explore the challenges he has overcome, such as criticism and doubts.

It’s that, his ability to explore and unpack life’s complex ups and downs in his art, that made him a symbol of hope for his fans. In addition to showcasing his multifaceted artistry, J-Hope’s music reflects his drive to become a well-rounded performer.

Whenever fans watch behind-the-scenes footage of J-Hope in the recording studio or dance practice room, they see that he is always super engrossed in the task at hand, making sure to hit every note and move of dance to perfection.

His attention to detail is also found in his solo projects. Sometimes it’s the vowel inflection or the smallest letter that makes the difference. ARMY appreciate everything he does to make music that he and his fans can be proud of. To give you an idea of ​​his incredible versatility and way of thinking, here are J-Hope’s solo songs with his best lyrics and beats.

December 2015: “1 Verse”

J-Hope began her solo career with “1 Verse”, in which she sends her enemies a powerful message: her words do not matter to her. Ironically, since her enemies keep listening to her music to criticize her, her words obviously have meaning to them. “Shut your mouth and listen to this verse. The atmosphere of this flow is like a greeting,” says J-Hope on the track.

One of the song’s pointy lyrics compares its critics to “doves” because they flock together and run away when they’re afraid. “Pigeons that get away in the blink of an eye, they don’t understand the meaning. I just coldly dissent them, showing off, look at my talent,” he raps.

Throughout the song, J-Hope cleverly changes his voice to better reflect the lyrics he is singing. For example, when you say that you spit the “nagging phlegm” of the haters on the ground, you actually make it seem like you are doing just that, making your words have much more power.

October 2016: “Intro: Boy Meets Evil”

BTS’s Wings is one of the group’s most dramatic concept albums to date. Drawing inspiration from Hermann Hesse’s 1919 novel Demian, the album explores themes of temptation, growth, and uncertainty. J-Hope’s “Intro: Boy Meets Evil” sets the mood for the album’s overall dark sound.

In just two minutes, J-Hope takes listeners on an emotional journey, reflected in the gradual construction of the song to its climax. J-Hope’s ability to effortlessly switch from soft, sultry singing to hardcore rap is another example of her masterful duality.

In the intro song, J-Hope compares his ambition to poison, because if he asks too much, his wishes will turn poisonous. “I sharpened my knife every day, but due to my uncontrollable greed, my knife became dull,” J-Hope sings. “I feel the reality sharper every day. There is red blood from being torn apart by reality.”

October 2016: “MAMA”

Unlike “Intro: Boy Meets Evil,” which has a more unsettling feel, “MAMA” is upbeat because it serves as a message of thanks to J-Hope’s mother, who helped shape who she is today. Beginning with the sound of an old movie camera playing, the song gives off a nostalgic feeling because it shares an overview of J-Hope and her mother’s close relationship.

J-Hope details how her mother helped “float the little boat” of her dreams by supporting her aspirations. Now that he’s reached the top, he wants to give back to his mother for all that she has done for him. “Because you were fertilizer for a bud. I will turn into a flower and become your own flower path,” J-Hope says in the song.

March 2018: “Hope World”

BTS’s J-Hope sends fans on a fun adventure through her debut mixtape, Hope World. In the title track, J-Hope explains why she named the song and album after her alias. “My name is my life. A hopeful environment. A positive rather than negative guy. I live up to my name but I’m priceless,” she raps, referring to her upbeat personality and ability to make her fans smile with her music. .

However, as listeners delve deeper into the album, they realize that there is more to J-Hope than they initially thought. In “Daydream,” she admits that she occasionally feels like she’s living two different lives: one as a public figure and the other as her private self. Although he feels like any other guy in his twenties, he knows that he has a responsibility to be a role model for fans, so he goes out of his way to be a ray of hope for them.

August 2018: “Trivia: Just Dance”

In this song, Jung Ho-seok uses his passion for dance to tell the story of two people who fall in love. He wonderfully compares finding the right person to keeping up with them. “My dreams that had no answer before, now become something we can relate to.”

“Because our beat matches, because we have our dance, it’s a fate-like beat,” he sings. Of course, J-Hope couldn’t have a dance song without epic choreography to match, which he performed on the road. BTS’s Love Yourself and Speak Yourself.

February 2020: “Outro: Ego”

Sampling BTS’s 2013 track “Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool”, J-Hope’s “Outro: Ego” is another one of their uplifting bops with a serious message underneath. J-Hope sings about the obstacles he had to face to achieve his dreams, including self-doubt. “My dance was chasing ghosts. Blaming my dream, asking why I live and breathe,” he sings in the second verse.

He finally got through those tough times and has now learned to trust himself, becoming the embodiment of hope. “Seven years of anguish finally come out. The oppressions are resolved. In my heart come the answers of my most trusted … Now I don’t care, they are all the decisions of my destiny, so we are here. Look ahead, the path it’s shining, “says J-Hope.

J-Hope’s musical journey is the ultimate success story. He had a lot of difficulties, but with the help of his family, fellow BTS and ARMY, but above all his incredible talent, he was able to overcome them and find true happiness. Since his experiences influenced him so much, J-Hope repays by putting all his effort into everything he takes on. Be it a solo song, a mixtape or a dance.



