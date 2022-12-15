The Amazing Return Date of Alex Telles After a Devastating Knee Injury at The World Cup Has Been Announced.

Manchester United loanee Alex Telles is working hard in Seville to return to Jorge Sampaoli’s plans after being injured at the World Cup.

Telles was seriously injured in Brazil’s game against Cameroon.

The injury was so serious that it was believed that Telles would need surgery to correct the situation.

However, it now seems that the defender is on his way back ahead of schedule and is still playing a significant role in Sevilla’s loan this season.

The Spanish edition AS reports on the Brazilian’s recovery: “Alex Telles has been working in the gym of the sports city of Seville these days with the firm intention of speeding up his recovery and being available to Jorge Sampaoli as soon as possible.”

“His injury with Brazil at the World Cup initially caused widespread concern, especially when a torn ligament was announced, which caused pessimism about his return to the field.”

AS adds: “Subsequent tests have been more positive and it is expected that the player may return in February when the level of demand for the competition reaches a higher level.”

Telles himself, as AS points out, is obsessed with returning in February.

Sevilla boss Sampaoli is facing a headache regarding his options on the left flank.

Marcos Acuna is absent due to his commitments to the finalists of the tournament, Argentina, at the World Cup. It is unknown when he will return. He will probably be given a break when Albicelesta’s participation comes to an end after the final.

Acuna is also one of the players who will have to leave the Spanish club.

The lack of options on the left forced Sampaoli to resort to temporary solutions during the club’s friendly matches before resuming club football.

That’s why a lot of attention is being paid to the return of Telles after injury. He would have joined the squad almost immediately, which would have given him the opportunity to apply for a permanent stay at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium when his lease comes to an end.