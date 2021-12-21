The Alley Of The Lost Souls Calls The Mystery In His Latest Teaser

The Alley de las Almas Perdidas unveils a new teaser less than a month after its premiere in Spain. This is the work of Guillermo del Toro. The Alley de las Almas Perdidas has shared a new teaser shrouded in mystery, as Guillermo del Toro has accustomed us in his career. The fragment, which you can see at the top of this news, calls itself “the father’s watch.” We see Bradley Cooper and Toni Collette on stage playing the roles of Stanton Charlisle and Zeena the Seer, respectively.

You will have to wait a bit to see it in the cinemas of our country: it is scheduled to premiere on January 21, 2022, while in the United States both critics and the public have already been able to see it.

Everything we know about The Alley of Lost Souls

Its official description places us in the middle of New York society during the 1940s. The film is based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham, who already received an adaptation on the big screen in 1947.

“When the charismatic but unfortunate Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) wins the affection of the clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he creates a golden ticket to success,” reveals producer, Searchlight Pictures, in its official description. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyal by his side, Stanton plans to rip off a dangerous mogul (Richard Jenkins) with the help of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet. ”.

Well-known performers are joined by names like Willem Dafoe (Clem Hoately), Ron Perlman (Bruno), Mary Steenburgen (Miss Harrington), Tim Blake Nelson (Carny Boss), David Strathairn (Pete Krumbein), Holt McCallany (Anderson), Richard Jenkins (Ezra Grindle), Dian Bachar, David Hewlett (Dr. Elrood), Troy James (Snake Man), Lara Jean Chorostecki (Louise), Mark Povinelli (The Major), Romina Power, Linden Porco, Drew Nelson David Tomlinson, Jesse Buck, Lili Connor, Neil Whitely, Danny Waugh, Mike Hill, Bobbie Peterson, Keith Lukowski, Kim Janveau, William David Hobbs, Stu Arthur, Clifton Collins Jr, and Jim Beaver, among others.