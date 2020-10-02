THE ALBUM supera 1 millón de pedidos anticipados

BLACKPINK has established itself as one of the dominant K-Pop groups by having more than one million reserved copies of “THE ALBUM”

BLACKPINK has set a new record ahead of the release of their first full-length album.

YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” had surpassed one million pre-orders. This is the highest number of orders ever recorded for a K-pop girl group, which also makes it the first Korean girl group to surpass one million orders.

BLACKPINK Makes Record Sales History

The number of pre-orders in stock is the amount of album stock that is produced before the album is released. This number is the estimated demand calculated based on several factors, including the number of albums that fans ordered in advance.

In BLACKPINK’s case, the number of stock pre-orders is based on combined numbers from around the world. At the time of this writing, domestic (Korean) pre-orders were reported to total 670,000 units, while the United States and Europe accounted for 340,000 units.

Also, the limited-edition 18,888 LPs were soon sold out. All of this combined put BLACKPINK’s pre-orders in stock above 1 million units.

Final total sales are expected to increase even further, as BLACKPINK’s album will be released in physical form four days after its release in digital form.

The album has eight songs, two of which are the pre-release singles “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream (featuring Selena Gomez),” and also includes a b-side track featuring Cardi B.

“THE ALBUM” and title track “Lovesick Girls” will be released on October 2nd.



