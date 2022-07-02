The AI image generator shows what a “Giga Chad” will look Like with Frenzied Flame in the Elden Ring

The internet quickly fell in love with the DALL-E Mini, an easily accessible artificial intelligence image generator that lets users do whatever they want, including some weird Elden Ring crossovers. With one common strategy being to insert memes into random forms of media, it was only a matter of time before a figure like Giga Chad made his way into the Elden Ring.

For those who are not familiar with the Giga Chad meme, this is a continuation of the trend when an overly attractive man is called Chad — a name that the Internet has chosen because it is considered snobbish and elitist. While many figures in real life and in the media have been called Chads on the Internet, Giga Chad is a special case. Giga Chad quickly went viral because of how unrealistic the man’s body and facial features were, and the exaggerated jaw and chin were among the outstanding features.

Although in fact the Giga Chad meme is just a heavily edited photo of a model named Ernest Halimov, it has spread to all corners of the Internet and will probably never disappear completely. Not only did the players make Giga Chads in the Elden Ring, even preserving the gray skin from the images, but now Reddit user GrimsideB has shared some images of the Elden Ring created by artificial intelligence with the image of the character. In particular, it can be seen that Giga Chad inherited the Furious Flame, which many did on the way to getting the ending “Lord of the Furious Flame”.

why did it work so well? from Eldenring

While the first image starts with placing Giga Chad next to Tarnished, in the rest of the images these two themes are completely combined. In the photos created by AI, you can see how Giga Chad puts his hand to the fire and stands proudly, with flames raging behind him. One image even shows a fiery Giga Chad in battle, and the only thing they all have in common is the impressive physique of Giga Chad. Since all the images could be read, it’s not surprising that GrimsideB was shocked by how well the AI recognized the command.

Although there have been other solid results, such as the Elden Ring golf, the question of whether the DALL-E Mini will give good results is accidental. Several commenters say they get random and non-specific images when they enter their hints, explaining why the results for Frenzied Flame Giga Chad were so good. In particular, the average image turned out to be popular among commentators, and the post itself has gained more than 200 votes at the moment.

From Elden Ring cart races to player—created battles between Malenia and other bosses, there are many community trends that you can try to recreate with DALL-E Mini. However, as this line of images shows, bringing popular internet memes into the Interstitial can be just as fun.

Elden Ring is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.