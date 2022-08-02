The AI Image Generator Has a Creepy Idea of What Dunsparce Evolution Will Look Like in Pokemon

Fan art is one of the key ways Pokemon fans celebrate their favorite creatures and other elements of the franchise, especially in anticipation of new games like the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. But it turns out that Pokemon fan art is no longer created only by humans, since AI has attempted to create the evolution of Danspars, a Pokemon long known for not having one. The results, however, can confuse and slightly unnerve flesh and blood fans.

In recent months, the popularity of artificial intelligence image generators has increased dramatically. Programs such as Craiyon (formerly known as DALL-E Mini) are capable of creating images based on written prompts. This allows users to easily bring to life all sorts of strange and creative ideas, ranging from Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption in the style of Metal Gear Solid concept art and ending with Geralt from Rivia from The Witcher, who goes to McDonald’s. Such a tool would be ideal for quickly creating evolutionary forms for Pokemon that have never received them, such as Dunsparce. Or at least that would be the case on paper.

Inspired by rumors that Dunsparce finally got a developed form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a Reddit user known as FlareBlitzBanana introduced the “Dunsparce evolution” to Craiyon to see what would come of it. However, everything immediately takes a turn for concern. Here, a winged Pokemon, similar to a slug, begins with a spotted outline, which, during a series of drawings, gradually mutates into a semi-realistic biped with smooth-like arms and a head protruding from behind. While this certainly reduces the “evolution” part, it’s hard to see “Danspars” in these alien illustrations.

According to AI, this is rumored to be the evolution of Dunsparce from PokemonScarletViolet.

It seems that not many fans stumbled across FlareBlitzBanana’s post on Reddit at the time of writing this article, and among those who stumbled, the reaction tended to be varying degrees of hilarity. One stated that they were horrified by Kryon’s idea of an evolutionary Dunsparce, but still wanted it, while another jokingly said it was cool. And another joked that the generated Dunsparce AI looks more like something from Bloodborne than Pokemon, which, frankly, is understandable.

Currently, it remains to be seen whether the rumors that Dunsparce will soon get an evolution will turn out to be true, although with the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in three months, it won’t take long to find out. Given that it has been around for over 20 years, it’s safe to say that Dunsparce is overdue for some new form. However, it remains to be seen whether this form will be anywhere near the creepy version of Kryon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.