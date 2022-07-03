The Age of Ultron has already complicated the biggest task of “Avengers 5”

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” from Marvel Studios has already complicated the biggest task of “Avengers 5” for the MCU Phase 4. Following the first build of “Earth’s Most Powerful Heroes” in 2012’s The Avengers, the team came together again to fight the corrupted AI in Ultron (voiced by James Spader). While other box office franchises are winning, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” hasn’t been as well received as its predecessor. However, looking back, it can be said that this is perhaps one of the most key nodes in the Infinity saga.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) spearheaded the Avengers Initiative, where he assembled six carefully selected superheroes to deal with the threat of Loki (Tom Hiddleston). “Avengers: Age of Ultron” began two years after the Battle of New York, when all the original members of the squad summed up the stolen HYDRA Mind Stone. However, by the end of the 2015 blockbuster, Marvel Studios unveiled an updated cast of Avengers with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Warrior (Don Cheadle) with Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) leading the operations.

Related: AvengerCon Secretly Reveals the Biggest Threat to the Future of the MCU

After “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, the next release of the new Avengers was a mission in Lagos in the movie “The First Avenger: Civil War”. Since everything went awry, which led to the introduction of the Sokovian Agreements, this particular team no longer had the opportunity to embark on a new adventure on their own again. This highlights how difficult it is to create another Avengers team, which is the biggest challenge for Marvel Studios to create a new team for Avengers 5. Since three of the original Avengers are no longer active in the MCU, and after “Avengers: Finale” there is no clear line-up left. it is currently unclear who will be the actual members of this new generation of Earth’s most powerful heroes. However, beyond the line-up, it’s much harder to make sure that viewers will be immediately interested in them in the same way that viewers immediately supported the original cast of the Avengers when they first got together in The Avengers.

The new Avengers, who debuted at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, didn’t really have the opportunity to go on missions that would appeal to the audience as a whole, and the lack of recognition of their previous existence proves that they never impressed the public. However, this does not mean that they are not loved individually, since each member of the new Avengers team has its own fan base. Interestingly, most of the cast of the second generation of “Earth’s Most Powerful Heroes” remains active in the MCU, and some, if not all, are likely to end up in the Phase 4 version of the superhero Squad. This time, however, they won’t have Captain America or Black Widow to lead their operations. Anyway, the new list will feature even fresher faces in the universe, such as Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Kevin Feige recently stated that “Avengers: The Finale” it may become the last film about the greatest heroes of the Earth. There are currently no plans for Avengers 5. At the same time, the reassembly of the Avengers seems inevitable, given that it works as a through-line that the MCU itself can use to preserve the integrity of the franchise. Let’s hope that by that time Marvel Studios has already figured out how to effectively sell their new lineup for Phase 4 and learn from their mistakes in The Avengers: Age of Ultron”.