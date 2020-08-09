The affordable model of vivo is announced!

Attracting attention with its recently introduced smartphone models, vivo has now announced the affordable vivo Y1s model in the entry segment. Here are the price and features of the vivo Y1s model

vivo Y1s model announced! Price and features

Powered by the Helio P35 processor produced by MediaTek, the model also includes 2 GB of RAM. The model, which has an expandable storage with a micro SD card, has 32 GB of internal memory. In addition, the device with these features comes out of the box with the Funtouch OS interface based on the Android 10 operating system.

The model, which has a 6.22 inch HD Plus resolution IPS LCD screen, is powered by a 4030 mAh battery. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging support on the device.

If we look at the camera section of the device, there is a single camera with a resolution of 13 Megapixels on the back. On the front of the device, we see a 5 Megapixel selfie camera with a drop notch appearance.

The vivo Y1s model, which comes with two different color options, blue and black, will first be offered for sale in Cambodia. There is no information about whether the model, which has a price tag of 109 dollars, will come to our country.



