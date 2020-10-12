The adorable boy that appears expresses his excitement

The presentation of V singing Inner Child had the participation of a little boy and he revealed what he thought about being part of this show through his social networks.

Map Of The Soul ON: E concerts were filled with exciting moments, be it from the incredible choreography, the show created for this event, or the favorite tunes from all over ARMY. When V performed Inner Child, the emotional performance touched the hearts of his fans, but it was also very special for Min Ho, the little boy who performed in this song.

The melody has very personal lyrics for Taehyung, but also managed to connect with the feelings of BTS fans from the moment it was revealed as part of the album released in February 2020.

Therefore, the presentation of Inner Child during the online concert added some details that made the show even more moving. In this melody, V sings while near a carousel, but in this game we see a little boy who represents the singer’s version of childhood.

The performance stole ARMY’s heart and now Min Ho reveals his excitement at being a part of the event.

THE CHILD WHO PERFORMED WITH V IN INNER CHILD TALKS ABOUT THE PRESENTATION WITH THE IDOL

After captivating the entire BTS fandom, Kim Min Ho’s social media had an update honoring Map Of The Soul ON: E. The child actor who played a version of V’s past gave a message expressing his feelings after the show.

Through his Instagram stories, he posted a status with the app’s default background where he noted that it had been a very moving event, adding the word BTS next to a heart.

It is worth mentioning that this account is managed by Min Ho’s parents, but it managed to awaken the excitement of BTS fans who were fascinated by his performance.

It is worth mentioning that this account is managed by Min Ho's parents, but it managed to awaken the excitement of BTS fans who were fascinated by his performance.




