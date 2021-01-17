The admired Pedestrian has a release date on consoles

The famous 2.5-dimensional jigsaw puzzle game will arrive on PS4 and PS5 before the end of January, but it will be made to order on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The creators of The Pedestrian, the members of Skookum Arts, have confirmed that the release date of the game on PS4 and PS5. Its acclaimed mix between platforms and 2.5-dimensional puzzles will arrive on Sony consoles on January 29, 2021, approximately a year after its launch on PC (via Steam). And although the developer ensures that there is also a version on the way for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, there is still no date for them, in which we will have to wait a little longer.

The Pedestrian was named “one of the best and most original puzzle games” in the analysis we did here on MeriStation, where it got an 8.5 mark. In it, we highlight how fresh and groundbreaking its staging is, as well as the mechanics of its puzzles (which made the game as fantastic as it was challenging). Although it was somewhat short (it lasts 4 hours, approximately), it seemed to us one of the most satisfactory exponents of the genre. In it we will move in a two-dimensional way through blackboards and work posters in order to avoid all kinds of problems, but we will do so framed in three-dimensional environments of great beauty. A title to take into account when it comes to consoles.

